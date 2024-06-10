Avex Pictures Announces Joint Panel at Anime Expo for 10th Anniversary

Enjoy this Commemorative Panel Celebrating the Works of Avex Pictures, BONES, and Naoko Yamada

Please use the following copyright information in reference to each property:

ルックバック

ⒸTATSUKI FUJIMOTO/SHUEISHA

Ⓒ2024 Look Back Film Partners

かつて魔法少女と悪は敵対していた。

©Cocoa Fujiwara/SQUARE ENIX,Mahoaku COMMITTEE

Garden of Remembrance

©Garden of Remembrance Committee

ノラガミ

©ADACHITOKA,KODANSHA/NORAGAMI COMMITTEE

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Pictures, Inc., subsidiary of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex Group, announced that they will host a special panel to celebrate their 10th anniversary at Anime Expo, a cornerstone of the American anime fan community, in Los Angeles, CA. Look Back, an anime film based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto will take center stage for the panel and will be presented by the director of the film and industry veteran, Kiyotaka Oshiyama, who has been involved in projects such as Evangelion: The Rebuild of Evangelion, The Boy and the Heron, Chainsaw Man, Gurren Lagann, The Borrower Arrietty, and The Wind Rises. The panel will also include additional special features from Naoko Yamada and studio BONES for attendees.

Avex Pictures Coming Up Anime 10th Anniversary panel The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Anime Expo premiere graphic. Look Back US premiere screening at Anime Expo graphic.

Panel Title: Coming up Anime Panel by Avex Pictures 10th anniversary

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024 from 7:30 pm PDT - 8:50 PM PDT

Panel Room: 408AB

Look Back is a popular one-shot manga created by Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto following the story of Fujino and Kyomoto as they explore their love for manga creation from their childhood into their young adult lives. Premiering in Japan on June 28th, Kiyotaka Oshiyama will provide commentary around the release ahead of the Anime Expo premiere screening scheduled for July 6 at 5:15PM PDT.

Along with the Look Back premiere, Avex Pictures will also host screenings for the short film Garden of Remembrance directed by Naoko Yamada and the world premiere of the new romantic comedy anime The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies by studio BONES, which is officially scheduled to begin airing in July.

Joining Kiyotaka Oshiyama on the panel will be director Akiyo Ohashi, BONES producer Naoki Amano, and Avex Pictures producer, Tomokazu Iizumi to share the latest on Avex Pictures' and BONES' past collaborations, namely the popular anime Noragami.

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies director Akiyo Ohashi said the following of these Anime Expo events, "We have taken the cute, slightly strange, funny, yet somehow sad and heart-wrenching story spun by Ms. Fujiwara Cocoa and made it into a film. We hope that Mahoaku will make you love the ordinary days you spend with your loved ones."

Theatrical Anime "Look Back" - Movie Information

"Look Back" (published by Shueisha Jump Comics) - Comics on sale

Nationwide Release on Friday, June 28

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gH6zVJVHEaM

Theme Song

"Light song" by haruka nakamura, song by urara

DESCRIPTION:

Fujino, a fourth-grade student, serializes a four-panel manga in the school newspaper. Her classmates praise her work, but one day, her teacher tells her that they want to publish a four-panel manga by Kyomoto, a classmate who doesn't attend school. The connection between the two girls is their earnest passion for manga. However, one day, an event shatters everything... A gripping and breathtaking coming-of-age story begins.

STAFF

Original Work: Tatsuki Fujimoto (published by Shueisha Jump Comics)

Director, Screenplay, and Character Design: Kiyotaka Oshiyama

Art Director: Kiyoshi Sameshima

Assistant Art Directors: Yoshihito Harizaki & Takashi Omori

Color Design: Maya Kusumoto

Director of Photography: Kazuto Izumitai

Editing: Kiyoshi Hirose

Sound Director: Eriko Kimura

Music: haruka nakamura

Animation Production: Studio Durian

Distribution: Avex Pictures

Official Website: lookback-anime.com Official X: @lookback_anime

CAST

Fujino: Yuumi Kawai

Kyomoto: Mizuki Yoshida

TV Anime The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies

Anime Expo Premiere Screening (Episodes 1-3): Thursday, July 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM PDT.

Panel Room: 511ABC

GENERAL RELEASE INFORMATION:

Broadcasting will begin on July 9, 2024 (Tuesday) on TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X!

ON AIR

TOKYO MX Tuesdays from July 9 (Tue.) 23:30~.

BS11 From July 9 (Tuesday), every Tuesday from 23:00

AT-X Every Tuesday from July 9 (Tue.) 22:45~.

Repeats every Thursday from 10:45am / every Monday from 4:45pm

*Date and time of broadcast are subject to change.

PV:

Third PV - Side Evil Counselor: https://youtu.be/pC40fhXW96c

2nd PV - Side Magical Girl: https://youtu.be/z58f_ZTBzdU

Teaser PV: https://youtu.be/tuoIXiLLmMU

DESCRIPTION:

The Evil Organization—They invade and destroy anything and everything. The lieutenant is merciless and cunning. He's the brains behind the organization and right hand man to the king.

Byakuya, a jinxed magical girl, is the one in charge of standing up to the earth invasion. Mira, the evil lieutenant, is supposed to face off against the girl and unexpectedly falls in love at first sight…

This is the story of the magical girl and the evil lieutenant who used to be enemies.

Refusing to kill (and love) each other, what will become of the couple—?

STAFF:

Original Story: Cocoa Fujiwara（「GANGANCOMICS JOKER」SQUARE ENIX）

Director: Akiyo Ohashi

Series composition/Script: Yuniko Ayana

Character Design: Haruko Iizuka

Music: MAYUKO

Animation Studio: BONES

CAST:

Mira：Yuki Ono

Byakuya Mimori：Mai Nakahara

Mitsukai（CAT）：Shin-Ichiro Miki

Hibana Kagari：Mariya Ise

Mitsukai（BIRD）：Hikaru Midorikawa

Fomalhaut：Kenichi Suzumura

Bellatrix：Ayako Kawasumi

Alcyone：Hiro Shimono

Spica：Nao Toyama

Sadalsuud：Takumi Yamazaki

Betelgeuse：Takaya Hashi

Official website: mahoaku-anime.com/en

Official X: @mahoaku_anime

SOURCE Avex Pictures Inc.