Avex USA Makes Strategic Investment in Brandon Silverstein's S10 Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex USA announced that it has made a strategic investment into the artist management company S10 Entertainment, a joint venture between Brandon Silverstein and Jay Z's Roc Nation that was started in 2017. The partnership was announced today by Avex Inc's global CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa at an investor conference in Tokyo.

Avex USA's investment establishes a groundbreaking alliance between Japan's leading music and entertainment company and one of North America's biggest talent management groups.

Brandon Silverstein and Naoki Osada (Photo credit: Jeremy Jackson - taken at Roc Nation / S10 Entertainment Los Angeles office

S10 Entertainment, the management division of Silverstein's S10 music and entertainment holding company that also includes publishing and records divisions, has become one of the most prominent independent management companies in America. Recent S10 Entertainment successes include Myke Towers, who is currently celebrating new single "Adivino" (featuring Bad Bunny), which debuted at #1 on Spotify's Global Chart and followed his 2023 hit "Lala," the longest standing solo Latin Global #1 in Spotify history.

This new investment in S10 Entertainment follows the success of Avex USA's earlier partnership with Silverstein in S10 Publishing, his music publishing division that's seen recent Top 40 #1 hits from writers Jasper Harris (Tate McRae's "greedy"), GENT! (Doja Cat's "Agora Hills) and RVSSIAN's close collaborator King Kosa who's behind the current global Top 20 hit 'Santa' by RVSSIAN / Rauw Alejandro / Ayra Starr. Their previous publishing successes include Grammy-nominated producer HARV (Justin Bieber's "Peaches"), Jamaica's global star Shenseea, and many others.

Collectively, S10 has six current songs featured on Spotify's Global Top 50 and has amassed over 40 billion streams and achieved 20 global #1 songs overall.

Since its Los Angeles launch in 2020, under the leadership of CEO Naoki Osada, Avex USA has rapidly and significantly grown its North American operations, across music publishing, record labels and venture investments, while also linking Avex's global operations with the North American market. Avex Inc. employs over 1,500 people across 11 global offices, representing over 450 creatives in music, film, TV and fashion and promoting over 1,500 shows annually.

The partnership with S10 gives Avex's Japanese talent access to best-in-class management teams in the US, as they look to develop and break Japanese acts globally, while also providing a unique route into the Asian market for S10 and Roc Nation's stars.

"We've achieved a tremendous amount with Brandon in recent years, and over that time built a great trust between us. We share a lot in common with our respective companies' DNA, and extending our partnership was a natural and organic step. We are very grateful that Brandon, Jay and Roc Nation have welcomed us into their family and are incredibly excited to create something truly unique and impactful through this partnership."

Naoki Osada , CEO of Avex USA .

"Joining forces with Avex perfectly extends the S10 and Roc Nation family. Both Brandon and Avex are innovators, and this partnership offers endless possibilities and opportunities."

Jay Brown , Roc Nation Co-Founder and Vice Chairman

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have globally-minded partners like Jay Brown, JAY Z, and the Roc Nation family. Adding the Avex team to our management ecosystem, following the immense success I've had with Avex in our publishing venture, was a natural progression in deepening our ever-growing relationship. Naoki Osada and the global Avex team are a true force of nature, and I am very excited about our next steps together and the limitless potential for global opportunities that our collaboration with S10, Avex, and Roc Nation opens."

About S10

S10 stands at the forefront of the entertainment industry as a dynamic and full-service entity, encompassing management, music publishing, record label, TV/Film production, and investments. With a strategic presence in Los Angeles and New York, S10 boasts partnerships with distinguished entertainment leaders such as JAY-Z, Ryan Tedder, Max Matsuura, and Simon Fuller. In the realm of music publishing, S10 Publishing has a prolific catalog that features tracks by illustrious artists like Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Drake, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Selena Gomez, Kid Laroi, Khalid, DJ Snake, and The Weeknd. This catalog has achieved over 40 billion streams and includes 20 #1 songs over the past three years, underscoring S10's significant impact on the music scene. Among the recent standouts in S10 Publishing's offerings are Tate McRae's "Greedy", Doja Cat's "Agora Hills", Jack Harlow's "First Class", and Justin Bieber's "Peaches", not to mention topping the charts in Korea with "Get A Guitar" by Riize. This track record of success highlights S10's role in shaping contemporary music trends and its commitment to excellence in the entertainment sector.

About Avex USA

Avex USA is the American operation of Avex Inc, Japan's leading music/entertainment company. AVEX USA oversees Avex USA Publishing, its US record labels, and its Future of Music investment fund from its Los Angeles headquarters, Avex House. Avex's investment fund was named as one of Billboard's Top Funds in 2023 following investments in the Justin Bieber and J Balvin endorsed Wave XR, Apple Best App Winner Endel and virtual artist record label Spirit Bomb. Avex USA bridges the worlds of tech, music and finance, while also linking Avex's global operations with the North American market.

SOURCE Avex USA