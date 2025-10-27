AVFX Launches PresenterHub™ to Redefine Presentation Management for Live Events

New platform streamlines presentation delivery for associations and corporate clients, improving efficiency by up to 40 percent and supporting hundreds of presenters across national events.

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Presentations have always carried the weight of an event's success, yet managing them has often been a source of stress for organizers. File versioning errors, last-minute speaker updates, and scattered submission processes have long made presentation management one of the most fragile points in live events.

PresenterHub™ gives event teams full control of every file, update, and live presentation in one intuitive platform. Post this PresenterHub™ by AVFX brings clarity and control to presentation management, combining modern software with human expertise to support flawless presentation delivery.

AVFX has introduced PresenterHub™ , a new presentation management system built to give event organizers control and presenters confidence. By combining a modern SaaS platform with hospitality-trained onsite personnel, PresenterHub™ addresses the rising demand for security, reliability, accuracy, and human support in high-pressure environments.

Read more on the AVFX Blog about how PresenterHub™ is shaping the next era of event production and helping event teams cut prep time while improving presentation delivery.

Key PresenterHub™ Features

Centralized file management for multi-track, multi-presenter events

Secure, cloud-based platform with version control and access permissions

Presenter-friendly interface for confident, distraction-free delivery

Tiered service options from self-service SaaS to full onsite support

Hospitality-trained technicians ensuring smooth operation and presenter care

"Presentations are where ideas connect. PresenterHub™ ensures those ideas are delivered cleanly, securely, and without disruption," said Tom Day, Director of Digital Solutions, AVFX.

Who PresenterHub™ Serves

Associations: Large annual meetings often mean hundreds of speakers, multiple tracks, and frequent updates. What matters most is scale and reliability. PresenterHub™ provides centralized file management and a straightforward interface that helps presenters deliver with confidence while ensuring consistency across every session.

Corporate Clients: From boardrooms to shareholder meetings, corporations rely on presentations to reinforce credibility and brand integrity. PresenterHub™ keeps files secure, updates controlled, and speakers supported so teams can focus on content and outcomes rather than logistics.

A Tiered Model That Adapts to Clients

PresenterHub™ is available in multiple service levels. At its core, the SaaS model provides secure file handling and easy-to-use presenter tools. Pro and Enterprise tiers add onsite personnel trained to manage both technology and presenter care, ensuring speakers feel supported before they ever step on stage.

The Next Industry Shift

As events evolve, presentation management has emerged as a defining factor in overall event success. Tools like PresenterHub™ represent the industry's move toward integrated solutions that bring both structure and hospitality to the presentation experience.

About AVFX

AVFX is a leading provider of event production services with expertise in audiovisual, staging, and interactive media. With offices in Boston, Denver, and Orlando, AVFX partners with associations, corporations, and agencies to create experiences that inspire, engage, and endure.

About PresenterHub™

PresenterHub™ is AVFX's proprietary presentation management platform, built to scale with client needs. With secure SaaS infrastructure, tiered support models, and onsite hospitality-trained personnel, PresenterHub™ is designed to bring structure, clarity, and confidence to the presentation process.

SOURCE AVFX, LLC