Avi Brosh's Palisociety Announces New Brand Expansion for 2022 and 2023

Los Angeles-based hospitality vanguards announce the upcoming debut of six new hotels alongside all-new brand, Le Petit Pali, coming in 2023

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Further positioning itself as one of the fastest growing brands in the independent hospitality arena, Los Angeles-based Palisociety is set to mark its continued expansion with the debut of six new hotels in 2022 and 2023 across its signature Palisociety and ARRIVE by Palisociety monikers. Founder Avi Brosh will also introduce a new hotel brand, Le Petit Pali, in 2023, designed as a highly bespoke bed & breakfast concept to complement Palisociety's current portfolio.

A guest room at the new Palihouse West Hollywood, debuting in late 2022 from Avi Brosh's Palisociety. A guest room at Avi Brosh's Palihotel Hollywood, debuting in late 2022.

"On the heels of an incredible few years of trepidation in the hotel business, we are elated to grow and nurture our brand into a new chapter of momentum," said Brosh. "Over the past 20 years, we've defined ourselves as a design-forward, neighborhood-centric hotel company focused on a highly personalized, proprietor-driven approach to hospitality and it is evident that today's guest appreciates that distinct point of view, perhaps now more than ever. We are excited to take that enthusiasm for the brand's vision and propel it into a new phase of growth for Palisociety and the independent hotels landscape as a whole."

Palisociety looks ahead to the next chapter in its growth with the announcement of the following new hotels:

Palihouse West Hollywood – the revival of Brosh's debut brand, Palihouse West Hollywood is perched on the city's famed W. Third Street, featuring 95 guest rooms, a pool, two distinct dining outposts, a lobby lounge and the brand's signature California quirky sensibility blended with a grand European-influenced style that will be highly customized and, as always, unpredictably charming. Debuting in Q4 2022.

Palihotel Hollywood – a revamping of a 1980s Hollywood motor lodge into an upscale contemporary, fun, and bespoke Hollywood-centric hotel with 76 rooms centered around an oversized pool and courtyard, alongside a new restaurant concept from the brand. Adorned with custom made furniture and layered, vintage details throughout. Debuting in Q4 2022.

Palihotel San Diego – a 122-room property in the heart of the city's Gaslamp Quarter and a quick walk from the harbor front, Palihotel San Diego will bring a youthful, design-centric offering to San Diego's hotel landscape with a preppy, contemporary nautical-inspired personality, new restaurant and rooftop space. Scheduled to open in Q1 2023.

Palihouse Hyde Park Village (Tampa) – an intimate, but lively 36-room hotel in Tampa's Hyde Park Village set to bring a "new-fashioned" interpretation of the boutique hotel experience to the market with European-inspired interiors, a hotel bar with food service, suite-style accommodations, and Palisociety's signature service and amenities. Opening in Q3 2023.

ARRIVE New Orleans – a 93-room hotel in the city's Bywater area with a distinct, neighborhood-focused point of view. ARRIVE New Orleans will feature three floors of guest rooms, an outdoor pool and greenery-filled courtyard, rooftop space, coffee concept by Mammoth Espresso, and restaurant from acclaimed Chef Eric Cook (Gris Gris and Saint John). Opening in Q3 2023.

ARRIVE Albuquerque – the anticipated renovation and redesign of a 1960s historic hotel in downtown Albuquerque, featuring 135 guest rooms, an indoor/outdoor signature Italian restaurant, pool lounge, patio and dedicated meeting spaces. Opening in 2023.

Le Petit Pali - Palisociety will also debut an all-new brand, Le Petit Pali, in 2023, with a focus on reimagining the bed & breakfast experience in carefully chosen locations around the country. Le Petit Pali is being designed as a highly-tailored concept rooted in the style of traditional, upscale European bed and breakfast destinations and will blend Palisociety's signature, irreverent design sensibility with a high-end, bespoke layer of charm, comfort and unexpected luxury. The new brand will premiere with three hotels in California, scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Developed in Los Angeles in 1998 by then first-time hotelier, Brosh, Palisociety is known for its Palihouse, Palihotel, and ARRIVE by Palisociety hotels in Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Miami, Palm Springs, Austin, and more, with a total of 14 hotels currently in operation. Palisociety's collection of unique, award-winning hotels are typically housed in historical or forgotten buildings that have been carefully restored, with a keen focus on neighborhood-centric properties that are intimate in nature and small in size, by design, so that every nuance and element can be thoughtfully cared for. Brosh's proprietor-driven vision of hospitality takes its roots from the innkeepers of days past and the result is a brand with design pedigree, an independent spirit, a distinct culture, and an approach to hospitality that has won accolades from Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, The New York Times, Skift.com, Forbes.com, Architectural Digest, VOGUE.com, Hemispheres, and many more. In early 2021, Palisociety announced the acquisition of ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants, bookending a tumultuous year for the hospitality industry with the addition of four hotels to its portfolio.

For more information on Palisociety and its growing portfolio of destinations, please visit www.palisociety.com

About Palisociety

Palisociety is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, designs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences across the country under three distinct monikers: Palihouse, Palihotel, ARRIVE by Palisociety and a collection of independently branded properties. The company's proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues. Palisociety properties have been featured on Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List, Travel + Leisure IT List, and more, with accolades from the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper* and countless others. Avi Brosh founded Palisociety in 1998 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com or follow @palisociety and @arrivehotels.

