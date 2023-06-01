Avi Brosh's Palisociety Announces Opening of Palihotel Hollywood

Newest Palisociety Property Marks Brand's Sixteenth Hotel Opening and Second New Hotel in 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avi Brosh's Palisociety has announced its newest expansion in Los Angeles with the debut of Palihotel Hollywood, now open on the city's famed Sunset Boulevard.

Palihotel Hollywood is a 76-room hotel spread over two expansive floors with a spirited aesthetic that nods to Los Angeles' storied irreverence and Hollywood's one-of-a-kind personality. The hotel, a former motor lodge circa 1958, has been restored and reimagined into a contemporary hideaway featuring a casual, layered look and feel with quintessential California influence on display throughout.

An inside look at Palihotel Hollywood

Awash in a palette of greens, pale blues and greys, all layered with natural taupes, tans and textiles, the hotel's design blends the brand's signature bespoke style with custom finishes, furniture and touches throughout. Guests enter off Sunset Boulevard into a contemporary, California casual space flooded with natural light and greenery. Inside, light wood floors intersect with pale wood millwork topped with green floral wallpaper and salmon-hued tile work. The overall effect is light, modern, youthful and comfortable, inside and out.

An arched front desk welcomes guests and adjacent indoor bar – part of Benny's on the Blvd. – is home to cocktails, wine, small bites, and more, for guests exclusively. Behind a set of gingham drapery, a separate coffee bar area serves all-day refreshments and signature coffee and tea drinks. Steps from the lobby area, a central oversized courtyard features a guest exclusive pool and relaxed al fresco dining from Benny's on the Blvd., courtesy of Palisociety Dining Group and Executive Chef Casey Lane. The restaurant features an all-day menu with a taco focus, featuring breakfast tacos served with cucumber and pineapple; shiitake, pastor and pescado tacos for mid-day and beyond; a much-loved taco salad and sides including pineapple with tajin, housemade guacamole and chips & salsa.

The hotel's 76 guest rooms and suites sit across two floors with Queen, King, King Suite, Double and ADA Accessible accommodations, as well as a signature Night Owl room category featuring black-out curtains and hallway-facing windows with very special perks including guaranteed late check out, a gift card to neighboring In 'N' Out and more. Guest rooms range in size from 225 to 470 square feet and boast marble bathrooms with Diptyque bath amenities, Nespresso coffee machines and Palisociety's signature curated mini bars, Bellino fine linens, Smeg mini fridges, and more. Select rooms have private patios, pool and/or neighborhood views.

Palihotel Hollywood is the brand's 16th property, alongside 11 Palisociety and four ARRIVE by Palisociety destinations across the country, including the recently opened Palihotel San Diego. Palihotel Hollywood is now open at 7023 Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles; online reservations are available at palisociety.com. For more information, follow @palisociety.

About Palisociety

Palisociety is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, designs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences across the country under three distinct monikers: Palihouse, Palihotel, ARRIVE by Palisociety and a collection of independently branded properties. The company's proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues. Palisociety properties have been featured on Condé Nast Traveler' Hot List, Travel + Leisure IT List, and more, with accolades from the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper* and countless others. Avi Brosh founded Palisociety in 1998 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com or follow @palisociety.

