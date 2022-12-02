Avi Brosh's Palisociety Debuts All-New Palihouse West Hollywood

Reincarnation of the brand's first signature property marks 15-year anniversary of Palisociety's one-of-a-kind footprint in independent hospitality, design and bespoke travel

On the cusp of its 15-year anniversary in early 2023, Avi Brosh's Palisociety has announced the debut of the all-new Palihouse West Hollywood, now open on a famed stretch of W. 3rd Street in the heart of Los Angeles.

The front desk at the all-new Palihouse West Hollywood Poolside at the all-new Palihouse West Hollywood

A reincarnation and reimagination of the brand's very first hotel, the new Palihouse West Hollywood features 95 guest rooms, two signature dining destinations, a guest-only swimming pool and lounge, and Palisociety's unique, irreverent take on luxury boutique hospitality, inside and out.

"Bringing this hotel to life has been an inspired journey many years in the making," said Brosh. "We've taken our vision from the past 15 years and put it into a flagship representation of Palisociety. It's a hotel that feels like home, where the design is eye-catching and nuanced at the same time, where every small detail plays an important role in place-setting, and where our innkeeper-style approach to travel and hospitality is elevated for the LA landscape. Los Angeles is where we started, where we remain and where we hope to continue to grow, and this hotel is the beacon of our collection in and around the city and beyond."

DESIGN

The new Palihouse West Hollywood welcomes guests with the brand's signature California quirky sensibility blended with an elevated, European-influenced style that feels highly customized and, as always, unpredictably charming. Interiors by Brosh and team are layered and eclectic while rooted in beauty and a warm sense of style, featuring an oftentimes unexpected mix of patterns, textures, fabrics and details. Ceilings are wallpapered, walls are clad in custom millwork, vintage and custom furnishings and design details fill the spaces with personality and comfort.

From the valet parking porte a cochere, guests arrive into the front desk area, a wood-paneled space with classic Palisociety charm and a traditional yet informal check-in desk. To the left sits the Lobby Lounge Café & Bar, a white-washed, light-filled area anchored around a soaring principal bar layered with greenery, custom tiles and oversized pendant lighting, with several distinct seating nooks designed to lend an intimate allure to the grand space. The adjacent outdoor patio facing 3rd Street features café tables surrounding a bubbling fountain and a tile-adorned, Moroccan-influenced look and feel. To the right of the front desk area, an under-the-radar study acts as a discreet lounge for guest arrivals, small meetings, solo work and repose with moody, clay-colored walls, curated bookshelves and a mix of comfortable seating.

One of the hotel's design highlights is the indoor/outdoor Pool Lounge, tucked away on the second floor with guest-only access. Walls clad in lattice painted a rich, deep green form a stylish walkway into a living room-style area featuring a complimentary lemonade and candy bar and indoor seating. En route through the space to the outdoor pool area guests will find an intimate and private pool deck dotted with striped furniture, lush landscaping, a mix and match of statues and furniture, and a secluded feel, far removed from the bustling city scene that surrounds it down below. A fifth-floor fitness room featuring Peloton bikes, treadmill and light weights is also available for private guest use by reservation.

As with all Palihouse hotels, Palihouse West Hollywood's 95 guest rooms are spacious and pied a terre-inspired, ranging in size from 330 square feet to 660 square feet. Guest rooms feature a mix of Queen, Double Queen, King and Suite accommodations, many with balconies, spread across four floors. An earthy palette of rusts, orange, deep greens and wood tones and textures are mixed with bespoke details and custom features throughout while well-appointed bathrooms are a beautiful display of mahogany wood, detailed tilework, and custom vanities. Each room is thoughtfully equipped with Smeg mini refrigerators, Nespresso coffee machines, Bellino fine linens and Diptyque bath amenities. Palisociety's signature custom mini bar boasts full-size bottles of select liquors, gourmet snacks and curated beauty and wellness essentials alongside cocktail shakers and bar tools for mixing the perfect drink at your leisure.

DINING

Palihouse West Hollywood is home to two food & beverage destinations in addition to the Pool Lounge: Lobby Lounge Café and Bar, serving the Palisociety Dining Group's signature California-centric all-day menu featuring everything from a classic American breakfast to layered salads, and hearty favorites including lobster tacos, chicken paillard and the Paliclub. Cocktails are served all day and every day and weekend brunch caps the menu alongside an exclusive collaboration with neighboring Magnolia Bakery, who will be supplying the hotel with its signature desserts. Mezzanine Sushi, a luxe Japanese sake bar perched above the Lobby Lounge Café and Bar, is heavily inspired by the hidden eateries of Golden Age Tokyo with a Palisociety style setting rich in detail and design. Mezzanine Sushi features a menu by Palisociety Dining Group Executive Chef Casey Lane and team where the sake offering takes center stage and is enhanced by a menu of unpretentious, eclectic and easy to love small plates, wood-fired vegetables and hand rolls, alongside a very carefully curated selection of sushi, pressed sushi and nigiri. Mezzanine Sushi also offers a takeout window on 3rd St. for grab and go favorites served daily from 11am to 1pm.

HISTORY

Ever since its debut in early 2008, Brosh's proprietor-driven vision of hospitality has taken its roots from the innkeepers of days past. Where the owner not only held the keys to a hotel, but held the entirety of its experience, in his creative and physical hands. Brosh, who is not a classically trained interior designer, believes in treating each hotel like its own neighborhood focal point and works from there to curate, design and develop an experience that is not only highly personalized to the city it calls home, but to his unique impression of luxury hospitality – one rooted in community, comfort, inspiration and a very hands-on approach to every facet and detail.

The original Palihouse West Hollywood was the first embodiment of Brosh's vision as a freshman hotelier, and quickly became a darling of the Los Angeles hospitality landscape thanks to its uniquely layered interiors, well-received food & beverage offerings, inherent joie de vivre-inspired ambiance and accolades from international media, influencers and creative collaborators. The hotel enjoyed 12 years of success, topping various "best hotels" lists during that time, and playing host to some of the most interesting people, private events and partnerships in the city.

The revival of Palihouse West Hollywood is the first in a lineup of eight upcoming 2022 and 2023 openings for Brosh and team, including the debut of Le Petit Pali, a bespoke bed & breakfast brand that will join the Palihouse, Palihotel and ARRIVE by Palisociety collections in the Palisociety portfolio.

The new Palihouse West Hollywood is now open. For more information, please visit www.palisociety.com or @palisociety.

About Palisociety

Palisociety is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, designs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences across the country under three distinct monikers: Palihouse, Palihotel, ARRIVE by Palisociety and a collection of independently branded properties. The company's proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues. Palisociety properties have been featured on Condé Nast Traveler' Hot List, Travel + Leisure IT List, and more, with accolades from the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper* and countless others. Avi Brosh founded Palisociety in 1998 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com or follow @palisociety.

