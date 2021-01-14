Avi Brosh's Palisociety Furthers National Expansion and Brand Portfolio with the Acquisition of ARRIVE Hotels and Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avi Brosh's Palisociety has announced the acquisition of ARRIVE Hotels & Restaurants and its collection of properties, including ARRIVE Austin, ARRIVE Phoenix, ARRIVE Palm Springs, ARRIVE Memphis, and ARRIVE Wilmington, as well as ARRIVE New Orleans and ARRIVE Albuquerque, which are currently under development. The ARRIVE portfolio is being absorbed by Palisociety, which owns and operates 11 hotels nationally under the Palihouse, Palihotel, and Independent Collection brands.

Guest room at ARRIVE Memphis A look at ARRIVE Austin

"Like Palisociety, ARRIVE is rare in its focus on providing a creatively inspired yet neighborhood-centric hospitality experience," said Jorgan von Stiening, President of Palisociety. "ARRIVE properties feature the most exciting and dynamic hotels and restaurants in their markets, and on the heels of a very challenging year for travel, we are particularly proud to bring together this portfolio under a lean and extraordinarily efficient management platform."

"2020 ushered in a heightened level of creative thinking in our industry and we've become more inspired and encouraged than ever by the long-term potential of the boutique hospitality sector," said Avi Brosh, founder and CEO of Palisociety. "Today's traveler wants an experience that feels authentic and engaging and by adding ARRIVE to our platform, we've enhanced our ability to bring that level of care and attention to the devoted fans of Palisociety branded hotels."

As part of the acquisition, finalized in November 2020, Palisociety has enhanced its vertically integrated management systems and centralized operating structure. ARRIVE's branding and website will reflect new design highlights while daily operations, company protocols and procedures will be integrated as part of Palisociety's infrastructure. Guests will continue to enjoy ARRIVE's signature architecture and interior design by Chris Pardo's Elemental Architecture, alongside its renowned guest experience, effortless customer service and broad array of food & beverage offerings.

Additional terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

Palisociety's four brands feature 13 hotels and 23 restaurants and bars in current operation. Across the portfolio, five additional hotels are under construction and anticipated to open by Spring 2022 with a development pipeline of 15 properties in discussion and/or planning phase.

For more information, please visit ArriveHotels.com and Palisociety.com.

About ARRIVE by Palisociety

A collection of community-inspired and design-forward boutique neighborhood hotels, ARRIVE by Palisociety provides low-key luxury, simplified service and a meeting ground for visitors who want to enjoy the true local flavor of the destination. Architectural and social landmarks, ARRIVE by Palisociety properties are custom to their locations, adding to the fabric of each city, with elements from local artists and makers that reflect the community's sensibilities. ARRIVE Hotels are located in Austin, Texas; Memphis, Tenn.; Palm Springs, Calif.; Wilmington, N.C.; and Phoenix, Az. and will soon be opening in Albuquerque, NM and New Orleans, LA. The brand was developed in 2021 when Palisociety acquired ARRIVE Hotel & Restaurants. For more information, visit arrivehotels.com or follow @arrivehotels on Instagram and Facebook.

About Palisociety

Palisociety is a fully integrated hospitality company that acquires, programs, develops, owns and operates unique hotels and residences across the country under three distinct monikers: Palihouse, Palihotel, ARRIVE by Palisociety and a collection of independently branded properties. The company's proprietary brands, development and operational expertise also includes specialized retail spaces, highly curated restaurants, bars and event venues. Palisociety properties have been featured on Condé Nast Traveler's Hot List, Travel + Leisure IT List, and more, with accolades from the New York Times, Architectural Digest, Wallpaper* and countless others. Avi Brosh founded Palisociety in 1998 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.palisociety.com or follow @palisociety.

PR Contact:

Raluca State Public Relations

For ARRIVE by Palisociety

[email protected]

323-379-4669

SOURCE Palisociety