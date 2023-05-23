Avi Brosh's Palisociety Introduces Palihotel San Diego

Brand's First San Diego Hotel Now Open in Storied Building in the Heart of the City's Downtown Gaslamp Quarter

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avi Brosh's Palisociety has announced the opening of Palihotel San Diego, the brand's second opening of the year, preceding forthcoming 2023 debuts in Hollywood, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Tampa and New Orleans.

The lobby at the new Palihotel San Diego The front desk at the all-new Palihotel San Diego

Palihotel San Diego is a decidedly city-influenced hotel that evokes a classic metropolitan experience with a heavy dose of Palisociety's signature charm and personality layered throughout. At home in a storied 1912 building in the heart of the downtown core's Gaslamp Quarter, the Sixth Avenue property originally opened as the St. James Hotel and is easily recognized for its iconic rooftop sign featuring the Hotel St. James moniker. It has been transformed into a Palisociety signature, featuring a new restaurant, Saint James French Diner, private event space and a guest-exclusive roof deck featuring city and harbor wide views. Its historical provenance as the city's tallest building at its inception comes to life across 11 stories with 122 guest rooms, many with city skyline and harbor views.

The hotel's rich-hued and ornate lobby features a mix of historical, original elements including hexagon tile floors and 13' ceilings with pressed tin detailing, a gracious marble staircase and the original restored elevator bank, notably considered the fastest elevators in the world upon the building's 1912 debut. Awash in a moody, aged blue grey color, the space beckons with multiple lounge areas featuring Palisociety's always irreverent mix of vintage, new and custom furniture in various patterns, textiles and colors. An oversized farm style table invites guests to communally lounge, work and socialize, sitting across from a commanding front desk with nautical-inspired details and the brand's ever-present display of classic tennis balls. Up the marble staircase in the rear of the lobby sits the hotel's private dining room where intimate events, meetings and special celebrations are hosted in quiet and tasteful style.

Palihotel San Diego's welcoming 122 guest rooms are spread across ten floors with Queen, King, Suite and ADA Accessible accommodations. Each room is charmingly appointed in Palisociety's layered designs, featuring subtle nods to the nautical and preppy inspired theme with brass sailboat and whale tail door knockers, interplaying patterns and textures, vintage details and furniture, and a palette of muted pinks, blues and greys that adds color with a carefully considered sensibility. Rooms feel comfortable and cozy, with amenities including Diptyque bath products, Nespresso coffee machines, Bellino linens, Smeg mini fridges, rotary-style telephones, and more.

Beyond the guest rooms, Palihotel San Diego will be home to Saint James French Diner, a new original concept by Palisociety Dining Group and Executive Chef Casey Lane, whose work in the Los Angeles restaurant scene has garnered him attention and accolades throughout the city and beyond. The restaurant and bar blend the utilitarian nature of an American diner with the subtle elegance of French bistro cuisine, featuring a hearty and simple menu for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, open to hotel guests and locals alike. The space, proudly reminiscent of a boisterous French bistro or New York-style diner, is anchored around a statuesque central bar which offers barista service throughout the day alongside a creative menu of house-designed cocktails and classics. The atmosphere is casual and stylized at the same time with custom red leather banquettes, marble-topped tables and classic wood chairs providing intimate seating alongside oversized mirrors flanked with vanity lights and picture windows looking over the city's Sixth Avenue.

Eleven stories above the city sidewalks, Palihotel San Diego's rooftop deck features skyline views from every angle coupled with al fresco lounge seating and a daily social hour for hotel guests. The open-air space is marked by its oversized, original Hotel St. James sign perched atop the roof and a signature bar serving wine, cocktails and small bites. Alongside it, guests are invited to sit back and take in the city's inimitable outdoor splendor in a spacious lounge area dotted with salmon pink umbrellas, teak and pattern striped lounge furniture and a greenery-filled border made up of olive trees, asparagus ferns and potted Japanese privet.

Palihotel San Diego is located on San Diego's Sixth Avenue, within walking distance of Petco Park, the San Diego Convention Center, the harbor front, Little Italy and the city's best dining, shopping and cultural attractions. As with all Palisociety hotels, a curated neighborhood guide is accessible to all guests upon check-in.

Palihotel San Diego is Palisociety's 15th hotel, alongside 10 Palisociety and four ARRIVE by Palisociety destinations. Palihotel San Diego is now open at 830 Sixth Avenue in San Diego; reservations are available at palisociety.com. For more information, follow @palisociety.

