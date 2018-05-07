Avi-on Bluetooth Lighting Controls on DLC Approved List

The Design Lighting Consortium provides a service to the utility ESCO, and contractor communities by establishing a minimum set of criteria that lighting controls must meet to deliver true energy efficiency savings and occupant convenience. The certification process is quite extensive, reviewing hundreds of individual features and functions including validating they are actually functioning in real installations.

DLC approval is a qualifying requirement for many utility rebate programs and commercial project RFP's. Key required capabilities include Individual fixture control using a true networked control system, reconfigurable zoning, scheduling, daylight harvesting, and motion sensing. Avi-on lighting controls qualified for most optional features in addition to all required capabilities.

"Avi-on is thrilled to have obtained DLC certification for our easy to use Bluetooth® lighting controls platform," said Eric Miller, Avi-on's CEO/CTO. "DLC sets a high bar for functionality and rigorous validation of all capabilities. We are pleased to have passed this tough screening with all required and most optional features. DLC listing paves the way for qualification for commercial utility Tier 3 rebate programs nationwide."

Avi-on offers commercial energy efficiency capabilities and offerings that are easy to install, easy to use, and easy to change. The ecosystem includes a complete line of on-fixture controls, switches, sensors, and cloud management for manufacturing, warehouse, office, education, signage, outdoor area, and architectural lighting applications.

Avi-on will be in booth #419 at LIGHTFAIR International in Chicago (May 8-10) showcasing Bluetooth® Lighting Controls Solutions.

Avi-on Labs, Inc. is changing the way the world lights and controls spaces by replacing wires and panels with software. Building on its long history in utility-grade networking and controls, Avi-on's patented Bluetooth Lighting Control platform combines the perfect mix of simple, reliable devices, enterprise-grade remote management and easy setup with any smart phone, with no gateways or panels required. Avi-on's ever growing ecosystem of industry leading partners offers fixtures, sensors, and switches, that are easy to install, easy to use, and easy to change for manufacturing, office, residential, architectural and outdoor lighting applications. For more information, please visit http://www.avi-on.com.

