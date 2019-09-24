Avi-on Lighting Controls Adds Energy Monitoring, IOT Data Collection, and DLC 4.0 Certification

PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avi-on Labs, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of energy and IoT data collection capabilities for the Avi-on Lighting Controls Platform, which has received DLC 4.0 certification. Avi-on has also released its Internal Fixture Adaptor (IFA) , which supports high accuracy energy consumption measurement on individual fixtures.

Avi-on Enables 40% to 70% Offset of Lighting Retrofit Costs

Avi-on's Advanced Lighting Controls enable building owners to offset 40% to 70% of lighting retrofit costs by qualifying for the top tier of lighting control rebates in many states.

"DLC 4.0, a lighting controls certification by the Design Lights Consortium , is increasingly becoming the standard nationwide for utility incentive rebate programs," said Mike Rose of True North Energy. "We have been successfully deploying Avi-on Lighting Controls for some time now. With the new DLC 4.0 certification, we are already specifying Avi-on in our top tier of lighting and IoT controls projects that require energy monitoring capability."

Avi-on meets the most demanding codes for advanced lighting controls including California Title 24, ASHRAE 90.1 and IECC 2015. DLC 4.0 now lists energy data monitoring as a required capability for qualification.

"Adding energy, sensor, and IoT data collection and controls capability to our platform, including a fully open API and analytic dashboards expands the applicability of our controls platform to large-scale IoT solutions as well as advanced lighting controls," said Eric Miller, Avi-on's CEO/CTO. "We are pleased to deliver this market leading capability while retaining our patented no gateway design. Avi-on continues to make commercial lighting controls that are simple to install, easy to use, and cost-effective."

Avi-on's Internal Fixture Adaptor Includes Energy Monitoring

Avi-on also released the Avi-on Internal Fixture Adaptor (IFA) , which directly measures energy on every fixture and integrates other advanced features in a single, cost-effective package. It is easy to install, works with any 0-10V compatible light fixture, and is fully UL listed. When combined with Avi-on's sensors , wall stations , and building control interfaces, Avi-on offers a complete solution for nearly every lighting control application.

Many manufacturers of high bays, troffers, bollards, and area lights have already integrated Avi-on Lighting Controls into their products. To place an order or learn about Avi-on solutions contact: 877-AVION-US or prosales@avi-on.com .

Avi-on Labs, Inc. makes commercial lighting controls that are simple to install, easy to use, and cost-effective. Contractors, specifiers and ESCO's seeking new or retrofit lighting controls for office, manufacturing, horticultural, education, healthcare, outdoor parking lots and garages can quickly deploy Avi-on controls using their favorite fixtures and luminaires. With decades of experience at the forefront of industrial networking and IOT technology, Avi-on's patented no gateway system makes lighting control projects easy, reliable, and low cost, while earning the highest possible utility rebates.

