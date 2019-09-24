Avi-on Lighting Controls Adds Energy Monitoring, IOT Data Collection, and DLC 4.0 Certification
Sep 24, 2019, 08:13 ET
PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avi-on Labs, Inc. is pleased to announce the release of energy and IoT data collection capabilities for the Avi-on Lighting Controls Platform, which has received DLC 4.0 certification. Avi-on has also released its Internal Fixture Adaptor (IFA), which supports high accuracy energy consumption measurement on individual fixtures.
Avi-on's Advanced Lighting Controls enable building owners to offset 40% to 70% of lighting retrofit costs by qualifying for the top tier of lighting control rebates in many states.
"DLC 4.0, a lighting controls certification by the Design Lights Consortium, is increasingly becoming the standard nationwide for utility incentive rebate programs," said Mike Rose of True North Energy. "We have been successfully deploying Avi-on Lighting Controls for some time now. With the new DLC 4.0 certification, we are already specifying Avi-on in our top tier of lighting and IoT controls projects that require energy monitoring capability."
Avi-on meets the most demanding codes for advanced lighting controls including California Title 24, ASHRAE 90.1 and IECC 2015. DLC 4.0 now lists energy data monitoring as a required capability for qualification.
"Adding energy, sensor, and IoT data collection and controls capability to our platform, including a fully open API and analytic dashboards expands the applicability of our controls platform to large-scale IoT solutions as well as advanced lighting controls," said Eric Miller, Avi-on's CEO/CTO. "We are pleased to deliver this market leading capability while retaining our patented no gateway design. Avi-on continues to make commercial lighting controls that are simple to install, easy to use, and cost-effective."
Avi-on also released the Avi-on Internal Fixture Adaptor (IFA), which directly measures energy on every fixture and integrates other advanced features in a single, cost-effective package. It is easy to install, works with any 0-10V compatible light fixture, and is fully UL listed. When combined with Avi-on's sensors, wall stations, and building control interfaces, Avi-on offers a complete solution for nearly every lighting control application.
Many manufacturers of high bays, troffers, bollards, and area lights have already integrated Avi-on Lighting Controls into their products. To place an order or learn about Avi-on solutions contact: 877-AVION-US or prosales@avi-on.com.
Avi-on Labs, Inc. makes commercial lighting controls that are simple to install, easy to use, and cost-effective. Contractors, specifiers and ESCO's seeking new or retrofit lighting controls for office, manufacturing, horticultural, education, healthcare, outdoor parking lots and garages can quickly deploy Avi-on controls using their favorite fixtures and luminaires. With decades of experience at the forefront of industrial networking and IOT technology, Avi-on's patented no gateway system makes lighting control projects easy, reliable, and low cost, while earning the highest possible utility rebates.
