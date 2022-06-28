AVi8 Air Capital Announces Launch of AERO® Tequila in Partnership with Casa Tequilera

MIAMI, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVi8 Air Capital, an aviation-focused private equity sponsor, is proud to announce the launch of AERO Spirits, LLC and its first product — AERO® Tequila ("AERO®"). AERO Spirits has partnered with Mexico-based Casa Tequilera ("CASA"), one of the world's finest distillers of agave, to bring this new and exciting tequila brand to market.

Helping in the battle to reverse the effects of climate change is a primary focus of AERO Spirits. Tequila is distilled from the agave plant, which plays a critical role in helping clean the atmosphere of CO2. For every 15 acres of agave plants, the carbon footprint of one large commercial airplane can be offset each year. As a result, AERO® is poised to become an increasingly important element in the carbon offset programs implemented by airlines worldwide — and eventually by cruise lines and other modes of public transportation.

"We are proud to launch AERO® Tequila with our partners at CASA, who produce some of the finest tequila and bring decades of experience growing and distilling agave into world-class tequila brands," said Ed Wegel, founder and chairman of AERO Spirits. "Together, we bring AERO® to the world's leading airline companies as an effective way for them to offset their carbon footprint. Major airlines will be buying land in Mexico and contracting with AERO® to grow agave and blend their own special versions of AERO® Tequila."

Designed and created in partnership with award-winning branding and advertising agency ZiNG!, AERO® Tequila's packaging and bottle stand out among competitors. The bottle design was inspired by vintage containers used during the golden age of air travel. Zing! has also been involved with the creation of other spirits, including Lunazul and LaCerteza tequilas.

In addition to supporting carbon offsetting, the partnership between AERO Spirits, Inc. and CASA will also provide an increasing number of job opportunities in Mexico as more land is developed by airlines for agave production.

AERO® Spirits and its airline partners will sell AERO® on aircraft and in duty-free stores worldwide. It is expected to be available in select venues in Miami by the end of 2022.

A portion of the net proceeds from the sale of AERO® will benefit the Amelia Earhart Museum, the Eddie Rickenbacker Home and Museum, and the National Air and Space Museum.

About Casa Tequilera ("CASA"): CASA is owned and led by Hugo Yerenas, whose father was the master distiller for Jose Cuervo and grew up surrounded by agave fields. CASA is a craft company and is passionate about the art of making tequila. It grows and harvests blue agave Tequilana Weber, the official and only supply for the production of tequila. Under Mexican government regulations, the company also manufactures all of its own products. Located in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico, CASA currently produces and distributes several tequila brands, including 1965 LYR, CLEMENTINA, REGIONAL, CINCO, and ERES TÚ. Visit https://www.casatequilera.com/ to learn more.

About AERO® Spirits, LLC: AERO® Spirits was formed in 2021 by AVi8 Air Capital, an aviation-focused private equity sponsor to develop and distribute AERO® Tequila. Aero® Spirits is headquartered in Miami, FL, and is led by Founder and Chairman Ed Wegel. He has had a 40-year career launching and leading regional, international, and charter airlines in the US and abroad.

