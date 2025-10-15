AVIA acquires Panda Health

Joint organization combines healthcare technology intelligence and peer insights – created by health systems, for health systems.

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVIA today announced the acquisition of Panda Health, a strategic move that will expand their AVIA Marketplace platform and will further support healthcare providers with their digital health strategies. Kristen Flint, current CFO of Panda Health, will lead the combined offering as Senior Vice President, Marketplace. Panda Health CEO Ryan Bengtson will serve as an advisor to AVIA, the parent company of Marketplace.

The joining of the AVIA Marketplace and Panda Health entities represents a community of over 75% of the nation's health systems and over 7,000 solution companies. This human-validated digital transformation platform gives both healthcare providers and solution companies access to the industry's most comprehensive healthcare technology intelligence – powered by robust agentic AI workflows, enhanced with human insight. The result is decision-quality insights, validated in the context of real health system needs, to accelerate confident and effective digital adoption.

"The value of AVIA Marketplace is our community – you're leveraging the collective wisdom of hundreds of health system leaders and purchasers," said Clay Holderman, CEO of AVIA. "The addition of Panda Health to our platform just makes sense. We are the only healthcare technology navigator that was built by health systems for health systems."

In addition to providing more options when evaluating and selecting digital health solutions, the organization is independent and evidence-based, ensuring healthcare organizations can rely on neutral research and peer-driven reviews to make confident, data-informed decisions.

"Combining the best-in-class solution company data from Panda Health with AVIA Marketplace's deep understanding of healthcare transformation is a game changer for our customers and partners," said Kristin Flint, Senior Vice President of Marketplace.

The joint organization will expand its capabilities with new insights, collaboration opportunities, and digital tools that anticipate the needs of a rapidly changing healthcare landscape.

Since healthcare leaders have helped shape the AVIA Marketplace, AVIA is continuing to ask for their input as the two organizations merge. They are invited to complete a short survey: https://sf.aviahealth.com/l/858893/2025-10-06/3njnbp .

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for health systems. AVIA empowers healthcare leaders with the strategic insights, proven tools, and expert guidance needed to drive better clinical outcomes, operational efficiencies, and financial performance. Through AVIA's two-sided Network, health systems gain access to results-driven consulting and collaborative solutions to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges with confidence. Learn more about AVIA at aviahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About AVIA Marketplace

AVIA Marketplace connects hospitals, health systems, and digital health innovators to accelerate adoption of the right solutions. It helps health systems make confident choices and enables vendors to engage the right partners and is powered by AVIA, the nation's leading digital transformation partner.

About Panda Health

Panda Health is a community and market intelligence platform that helps health system leaders make confident, well-informed digital health decisions by providing unbiased data and collaboration. Through peer input, market intelligence, and advisory services, leaders can be sure that every choice is the right choice for their organization. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Emplify Health, and ThedaCare-Froedtert Health.

