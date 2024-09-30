Avia Celebrates Eight Years of Mobile Gaming Innovation and Player Community Growth

Avia Looks Back at Achievements and Ahead to New Beginnings

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of award-winning mobile gaming apps "Bingo Tour," "Solitaire Clash" and the Pocket7Games social competition platform, today, is celebrating eight years of innovation and community growth in mobile gaming. From a small startup to a global mobile game leader, Avia's resilience, teamwork and commitment to excellence has helped shape its legacy. Playing a vital role in Avia's success is its community of gamers and their enthusiasm for mobile games.

"Avia started from humble beginnings and with our boundless passion and aspiration, I'm proud to say we've surpassed several milestones over the last eight years, including unprecedented player growth," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, Avia. "I'm grateful to everyone who has been an integral part of our story as we've learned to adapt and use our experiences to shape the company's culture. Our success is a testament to perseverance and the importance of staying true to our values, even in adversity."

Celebrating eight years of hard work and innovation, Avia remains grounded by its core values and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The following are key moments that have shaped Avia into the company it is today:

Over the years, Avia and its offerings have garnered several prestigious awards, highlighting innovation and quality gaming experiences, including, 'Most Innovative Mobile Skill-Based Gaming Company' by the Corporate Excellence Awards, Pocket7Games recognized as 'Mobile Web & App of the Year - Games' by the American Best in Business Awards, and several Avia titles, including the most recent winners "Bubble Buzz", "8 Ball Strike" and "Bingo Clash", recognized as best 'Mobile Game' by the NYX Game Awards.

Continuously monitoring trends and the fast-paced evolution of mobile gaming, Avia remains committed to surpassing expectations, delivering exceptional gaming experiences and strengthening the Avia legacy.

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

