Avia Celebrates Triple Victory in 2024 NYX Game Awards Season 2

Three Fan-Favorite Titles – Bingo Bliss, Solitaire Clash and Solitaire Venture – Recognized for Gaming Excellence

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of award-winning mobile gaming apps "Bingo Tour," "Solitaire Clash" and the Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced it has earned three esteemed NYX Game Awards: Season 2. Avia received three silver accolades for some of its most popular titles: Bingo Bliss in the "Mobile Game – Casual" category, Solitaire Clash in the "Mobile Game – Multiplayer" category and Solitaire Venture in the "Mobile Game – Strategy" category. A testament to Avia's efforts in making a positive impact on the mobile gaming industry, these awards underscore the company's commitment to deliver fun and fulfilling games that everyone can enjoy.

"At Avia, we understand the importance of visual designs, game evolution, accessibility, and other creative aspects that go into making an exciting platform for players to enjoy," said Vickie Chen, founder and CEO, Avia. "Coming out of our eight-year anniversary, our team's mission was to fully cement ourselves as the go-to outlet for players of all skill levels to embrace casual-competitive gaming throughout our offerings. Earning three additional NYX Game Awards in 2024 is truly a reflection of this effort and inspires us to continuously advance as the gaming industry transforms."

Based on hundreds of entries from across the globe, the NYX Game Awards, in partnership with the International Awards Associate (IAA), works to recognize the inventive excellence of game developers, visionaries and enthusiasts who embody the creative ethos of the gaming industry's future.

"The gaming world is transforming beyond one's imagination," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It's redefining how we engage with one another and experience the world around us. We are committed to celebrating game titles that challenge and inspire the influence of professional jurors worldwide, awarding true champions with the NYX title."

About the Avia Winning Gaming Titles

Bingo Bliss – Launched at the end of 2023, Avia's Bingo Bliss brings exciting twists and new upgrades to the traditional game of Bingo. Currently holding a nearly 5-star rating on the App Store with over 4,500 current reviews, players can enjoy the various gameplay modes and new characters from anywhere. Bingo Bliss offers a captivating experience whether they prefer head-to-head play or competing in multiplayer tournaments.

With a 4.8-star rating and over 271,900 reviews on the App Store, Solitaire Clash sits as one of Avia's most popular titles to date. Putting the fun and challenge of Solitaire in the palm of players' hands, the goal is to sort a 52-card deck and arrange all 4 suits into suited stacks in ascending order. With the ability to practice for free, mobile gamers can perfect their skills before competing in thrilling tournaments where the higher a player ranks, the bigger the reward. Solitaire Venture – As a new take on traditional Solitaire, Avia revamps the classic card game with engaging features like challenges, rewards and island-based progression. Players can embark on a virtual journey to unlock new stages and themes as they advance throughout the game. Offering three dynamic match modes, gamers can build, attach and duel with opponents to shape their own personal paradise.

This season, the 2024 NYX Game Awards amassed hundreds of entries from around the world, including United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Sweden, China, Japan, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and beyond.

To view the full list of NYX Game Awards: Season 2 winners, visit: https://nyxgameawards.com/winner.php.

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual skill-based gaming, and the publisher of top-ranking mobile games including "Solitaire Clash," "Bingo Tour," "Bingo Clash," and the all-in-one platform, Pocket7Games. Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are fun, easily accessible and designed to unleash the competitive spirit in players of all skill levels. Avia has over 15 unique, skill-based games, offering players a range of puzzle, action, card, and board games. Avia strives to bring endless excitement and world-class entertainment to players around the world with its mobile games and comprehensive competition platform.

