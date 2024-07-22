Avia Introduces Two New Mobile Games, "Solitaire Slam" and "Solitaire Venture"

"Solitaire Slam" and "Solitaire Venture" Expand Avia Mobile Game Offerings and Transform a Classic, Fan-Favorite Game

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of award-winning mobile gaming apps "Bingo Tour," "Solitaire Clash" and the Pocket7Games social competition platform, today revealed its newest mobile games, "Solitaire Slam'' and "Solitaire Venture." The new mobile games bring added characters, various match modes and thrilling gameplay. Players must quickly sort cards to move up the rankings and unlock a world of surprises with fellow card-game fanatics.

"At Avia, we pride ourselves in creating mobile games that are fresh, entertaining and relaxing, providing a fun and positive outlet for all to enjoy in their free time," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, Avia. "Our newest games, 'Solitaire Slam' and 'Solitaire Venture,' build on the success of Avia's other Solitaire titles, transforming the classic, fan-favorite Solitaire game with refreshing twists and rewarding events."

Playing "Solitaire Slam"

A refined version of classic Klondike Solitaire, "Solitaire Slam" offers skill-based matches where players slam their way to victory by solving the deck as quickly as possible. With various match modes and exclusive gameplay modes like Bingo of Oz, Sphinx's Fortune and Pirate's Plunder, users can play with different numbers of players and prize pools to put their matching skills to the test.

"Solitaire Slam" also provides entertaining minigame events for bonus prizes like Spin-O-Rama, Dice Tour, Level Venture, and Charm Chase. Players can use tickets to play exclusive free matches or join Cash Matches to win real prizes and claim free gifts daily with reward features like Scratch & Win, Spin & Win, Lucky Box, and more.

Playing "Solitaire Venture"

"Solitaire Venture" invites players to embark on a Solitaire Odyssey and immerse themselves in a captivating world where every match is a ticket to dozens of beautifully rendered islands. Players can watch their islands grow, earn prizes and gather resources to shape their own personal paradise.

"Solitaire Venture" provides three dynamic match modes, each offering rewards. Players can uncover treasures in Treasure Mode, where every chest holds a bonus cash surprise. Build Mode offers users the chance to earn prizes while developing their dream island. Players engage in strategic battles in Attack Mode, where they can raid opponents for cash and resources, and even get playful revenge on players who attacked them. Players can duel it out, one-on-one or play in Multiplayer Matches with 4-10 opponents.

Availability

"Solitaire Slam" is available for download in the App Store and "Solitaire Venture" is available for download in the App Store . Avia strives to create a fun experience for the mobile gaming community, offering synchronized matches, comprehensive gaming controls and anti-cheating measures using real-time analytics and human intervention. Cash games are not currently available in AR, CT, DE, IN, LA, ME, SC, SD, and VT, however, players in these states can enjoy free "Solitaire Slam" and "Solitaire Venture" games.

Learn more about "Solitaire Slam" and "Solitaire Venture" in this blog post here .

About Avia

Avia is the go-to destination for casual mobile gaming entertainment and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casual puzzle, action, card and strategy games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform for players to have fun playing their favorite titles.

