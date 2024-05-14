Avia Scores Big in 2024 NYX Game Awards: Season One

Bubble Buzz, 8 Ball Strike: Win Real Cash and Bingo Clash Crowned as Winners in Esteemed Industry Competition

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avia , creator of the award-winning apps like "Bingo Tour" and "Solitaire Clash," and the Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced it is the winner of three prestigious NYX Game Awards: Season 1. Avia is honored to add three titles to their list of exceptional achievements, with gold recipients including Bubble Buzz in the "Mobile Game – Casual" category and 8 Ball Strike: Win Real Cash in the "Mobile Game – Sports" category, as well as Bingo Clash receiving a silver accolade in the "Mobile Game – Multiplayer" category.

"Avia strives to provide inclusive and fulfilling entertainment that everyone can enjoy regardless of experience," said Ping Wang, vice president of marketing, Avia. "Our philosophy is to create mobile games with array of uses, whether it be to relax, compete, or earn prizes. Avia is thrilled to have earned three NYX Game Awards in 2024. This accomplishment is incredibly motivating to our team to continue innovating and expanding our offerings to promote fun and happiness for all gamers."

Avia scores big with three esteemed titles in the 2024 NYX Game Awards. Post this

Paying respect to the hardworking individuals who envision, design, and develop fan-favorite games, the NYX Game Awards, in partnership with the International Awards Associate (IAA), works to recognize true innovation and profound contributions gaming professionals bring to the gaming world.

"The world of gaming is changing in ways we never imagined," stated Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "It's evolving and revolutionizing how we connect and perceive the world. At the NYX Game Awards, we strive to honor amazing game titles as powerful stories that challenge us and reshape our thinking. To all those out there creating these incredible journeys, know that this award is a nod to your creativity and efforts, recognized by our amazing judges."

About the Avia Winning Gaming Titles

Bubble Buzz – A simple and modern take on the classic bubble shooter arcade game, Bubble Buzz puts players' quick movements to the test along with their bubble-popping skills. With the goal of eliminating all the bubbles from their screens, users simply move a finger to aim and let go of a bubble. Bubble Buzz provides relaxing fun and social entertainment for gamers of all levels with the opportunity to win real prizes.

A simple and modern take on the classic bubble shooter arcade game, Bubble Buzz puts players' quick movements to the test along with their bubble-popping skills. With the goal of eliminating all the bubbles from their screens, users simply move a finger to aim and let go of a bubble. Bubble Buzz provides relaxing fun and social entertainment for gamers of all levels with the opportunity to win real prizes. 8 Ball Strike: Win Real Cash – Putting a spin on the popular game of pool, dating back to the 15th century, with "8 Ballo Strike" Avia brings an action-packed fan-favorite game to mobile devices across the country. At the start, players break shot the rack of balls with the goal of pocketing every ball. With innovative bonuses such as trick shots, table cleared, unused cue balls, and more, players can bring their top billiards techniques to the table and earn extra points to potentially score some amazing prizes.

Putting a spin on the popular game of pool, dating back to the 15th century, with "8 Ballo Strike" Avia brings an action-packed fan-favorite game to mobile devices across the country. At the start, players break shot the rack of balls with the goal of pocketing every ball. With innovative bonuses such as trick shots, table cleared, unused cue balls, and more, players can bring their top billiards techniques to the table and earn extra points to potentially score some amazing prizes. Bingo Clash – With a 4.4 star rating based on 91,400 total player reviews on the App store, "Bingo Clash" is a wildly popular bingo game that has everyone's attention. To play, users must try to earn a full house when every number on a player's bingo card has been called, which can be achieved through various gaming strategies. Players can practice for free or enter bingo tournaments to earn the highest score and win spectacular prizes.

This year, the 2024 NYX Game Awards brought in hundreds of exceptional submissions from gaming experts across the globe, including United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, France, Germany, China, Australia, Brazil, Poland and many more.

To view the full list of NYX Game Awards: Season 1 winners, visit: https://nyxgameawards.com/winner.php.

About Avia

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, Avia is the go-to destination for casual competitive mobile gaming and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including "Bingo Clash," "Bingo Tour'' and "Solitaire Clash." Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and joint account system, allowing players to seamlessly switch among puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform to unleash the competitive spirit in everyone, enabling them to experience the thrill of competition as they compete, have fun and win. To date, Avia has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download.

SOURCE Avia