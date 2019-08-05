Aviacode Launches New Corporate Website Showcasing Breadth of Medical Coding, Auditing, and Global RCM Services

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviacode announced its new website at www.aviacode.com that features a comprehensive offering of its medical coding, auditing, and global revenue cycle management services. Now celebrating its 20th year in the medical coding industry, Aviacode has expanded its services over the past few years to include facility, professional fee, and HCC coding, as well as auditing, coding denial management, CDI training, and global RCM services.

New Aviacode.com highlights comprehensive offering of its medical coding, auditing, and global revenue cycle management services.

"We are proud to share our new website that demonstrates not only our broad spectrum of revenue cycle services from coding to auditing to global RCM, but also share testimonials from our clients and employees about their positive experiences with Aviacode," said Keith Hagen, Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The website provides detailed information on Aviacode's solutions including:

Medical coding: Facility, pro-fee, and risk adjustment coding

Auditing & consulting: Audits, coding denial management, revenue integrity, and CDI

Global RCM services: Global coding, patient registration, billing information, and claims processing

In addition, the website offers detailed information on Aviacode's technology, industry partners, and career opportunities. Aviacode continues to grow year on year with over 700 AAPC or AHIMA certified medical coders and auditors on its staff.

About Aviacode

Aviacode has been delivering superior medical coding and compliance services to large-scale healthcare systems, individual hospitals, physician groups, surgery centers, imaging centers and payers for 20 years. Our certified coders are experienced in facility, pro-fee, and risk adjustment coding for a wide range of specialties. Using innovative technology, our proprietary workflow helps improve coding quality, reduce risk, accelerate the revenue cycle, and optimize reimbursements. At Aviacode, our goal is to find a better way — building medical coding solutions that maximize revenue efficiency, strengthen cash flow, improve coding accuracy, and enforce coding standards. For more information, visit www.aviacode.com or call 855.438.2634.

CONTACTS

David Fong, +1-801-858-3800 david.fong@aviacode.com

Related Images

aviacode-com.jpg

Aviacode.com

New Aviacode.com highlights comprehensive offering of its medical coding, auditing, and global revenue cycle management services.

Related Links

About Aviacode

Aviacode's Solutions

SOURCE Aviacode

Related Links

http://www.aviacode.com

