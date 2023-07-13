AviaGames Takes GamePlay Up a Level with Updates to Pocket7Games WebGame Interface with Bold Colors, Visual Elements and Improved Functionality

Significant WebGame Interface and Functionality Optimizations Provide Pocket7Games WebGame Users with Enhanced Playing Experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames, creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced it has updated the Pocket7Games WebGame, its browser-based games solution, with significant adjustments and optimizations surrounding style, colors, visual elements, and player functionality. The new improvements provide Pocket7Games WebGame users with an enhanced playing experience to enjoy anytime, anywhere.

"At AviaGames, we always prioritize player needs and we continuously strive to improve our offerings in order to provide players with the ultimate user experience," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "Our goal with the new WebGame updates is to present players with a more refined solution that is aimed at serving the player experience, allowing mobile gamers to come and enjoy their favorite games, with a simple click of a button."

Pocket7Games WebGame gamers can play Pocket7Games titles without needing to download an app, making gaming more accessible. Offering all the excitement, entertainment and prizes that Pocket7Games app users have access to, gameplay in the WebGame will remain the same so current players won't need to spend extra time getting acquainted.

Other key WebGame details:

  • Currently, WebGame supports more than 80 percent of the Pocket7Games app functions, including the prize withdrawal process. With this latest update, WebGame adds a new Scratch & Win mini game that enables players to win extra prizes, and a new players' daily tasks function that offers extra rewards with more game play.
  • Current titles available include 21 Gold, Bingo Clash, Match N Flip, Solitaire!, Tile Blitz, and newly added Pool Clash, with more to come.
  • The WebGame and Pocket7Games app are fully interoperable, allowing players to log into their existing account across both platforms so they keep gameplay and prize history without needing to update information.
  • The WebGame is only available for mobile browsers. If a desktop browser is used to access the WebGame, a QR code will open to scan for app download with a reminder to use a mobile browser.
  • Players can access the WebGame directly at https://webgame.pocket7games.com/, or visit the Pocket7Games website at https://www.pocket7games.com/webgame.

About AviaGames, Inc.
Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, casino, math, and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

