Aviana announces US distribution of AI based, cutting-edge employee engagement and retention solution

As the only AI solution dedicated to enhancing employee engagement and sentiment while identifying both potential issues and opportunities for growth, Amber can transform the way businesses interact with individual employees, from initial onboarding to exit interviews. Amber offers sentiment analysis through questions posed to employees in natural, understandable language, and a strong customization aspect for users.

Amber provides a personalized platform for successful engagement, making employees feel understood by company leaders. The responsive nature of the platform powered by AI techniques allows it to individually address employee sentiments. Amber helps identify employees who may be at risk of departing, evaluates an organization's mood index to enable more effective productivity changes and allows business leaders to target top employees for retention.

"Interacting with [Amber] is done so well, it feels human, it feels natural, it feels like I am talking to someone who is listening to me," said Terri Bresenham, president and CEO of GE Healthcare - Sustainable Healthcare Solutions. "This is a way to cost effectively engage with employees on their clock - not our clock."

Amber builds relationships with employees, going beyond a simple survey through a combination of the power of AI and the development of trust by keeping shared information - even negative or discouraging sentiments - anonymous from direct managers. Human resources staff receive more detailed data that helps them identify top candidates for retention efforts, while informing decisions designed to boost engagement. Data can be organized based on role, geography and department.

With the costs of recruiting, training and potentially rehiring all continuing to rise, Amber provides a clear return on investment by boosting retention and providing better intelligence on employee sentiment that leads to positive change.

"The simplicity and ease of use of the solution masks the powerful technology that drives Amber and makes it a must-have solution for companies that value their human capital," said Avijit Datta, CEO of Aviana. "The reception to Amber has been phenomenal."

Aviana Global Technologies is a Predictive Performance Management company with a successful track record since our inception in 1994. For more information, visit amber.avianaglobal.com or contact Michele Harnish, Director of Marketing: 949-230-6205.

