Avianca Announces Leadership Transition

Gabriel Oliva is Appointed as President of Avianca Group

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avianca announced its succession plan for the airline. Frederico Pedreira will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 28th, 2026, after five years with the company. To further strengthen the airline's leadership structure and ensure a smooth transition, Avianca's Board of Directors has approved the creation of a President position, to be filled by Gabriel Oliva concurrently with his COO role, effective immediately. Frederico will remain as CEO until February 28th to ensure full continuity and alignment across the organization.

avianca logo (PRNewsfoto/Avianca Group International Limited - AGIL)

Since Frederico joining Avianca in 2021 as Chief Operating Officer—and later serving as Deputy CEO and then as CEO — he has played a key role in leading the airline through a transformation that strengthened its financial position, optimized its network, and positioned Avianca as one of the region's most competitive and efficient carriers, all while reinforcing the company's mission to connect the region and make flying accessible to everyone. Under Frederico's leadership, Avianca continued to grow its network to over 160 routes and 80 destinations, transporting more than 38 million passengers in 2024, and becoming a stronger, more efficient, and more accessible airline for travelers across Latin America.

"Leading Avianca has been an extraordinary honor and quite a journey," said Pedreira. "I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished together and the company we become. I am profoundly grateful for the dedication, for believing in our purpose and for making the ordinary extraordinary. I am confident that, under Gabriel's leadership and with the incredible team we have, Avianca will continue to grow and reach new heights."

Adrian Neuhauser, CEO of Abra Group, stated: "We continue to strengthen Avianca's leadership team while simultaneously executing the succession plan designed for our talent. I want to thank Fred for his leadership and the transformation he has led, and welcome Gabriel as President to continue that momentum. We are confident that, as a team, we will continue to strengthen our performance indicators, as well as the product and service offered to our customers, ensuring they continue to choose us for their travels. Avianca enters this new phase from a position of strength and stability."

"Over the past years, Fred has led Avianca through an extraordinary transformation—making it more efficient, competitive, and connected. His dedication and leadership have left a lasting mark on our company and our people. We're excited about the future that lies ahead for Avianca, and we warmly welcome Gabriel in his new role", stated Roberto Kriete, member of the Board of Directors of Abra Group and Chairman of the Board at Avianca.

Constantino de Oliveira Junior, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abra Group, said "Fred has played an essential role in Avianca's transformation. He leaves behind a legacy of results, discipline, and purpose that will continue to shape Avianca's future. We thank him sincerely for his contributions and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey. I'm delighted to welcome Gabriel as President."

Gabriel Oliva has over 20 years of leadership experience, 14 of them in the aviation industry. He joined Avianca in 2021 as CEO of Avianca Cargo, where he repositioned the business unit as a regional leader, and later became Avianca's Chief Operating Officer. Under his leadership, and with an integrated vision of the business, cargo and passengers, he strengthened operational safety, efficiency, and customer experience. Before joining Avianca, Oliva had several different senior executive positions across multinational organizations.

"I am very grateful, excited, and motivated by this appointment. Together with Avianca's more than 15,000 team members, we will continue strengthening this company, hand in hand with Abra Group, enhancing our leadership in the region and ensuring that passengers keep choosing us. A special thanks to Fred for all his dedication and leadership throughout these years," said Gabriel Oliva, President of Avianca Group.

Avianca remains focused on executing its strategic plan, delivering consistent results, and continuing to serve millions of travelers with reliability, efficiency, and warmth.

About Avianca: Avianca, a Star Alliance member and part of Abra Group, encompasses Aerovías del Continente Americano S.A., Taca International Airlines S.A., Avianca Costa Rica S.A., Avianca Ecuador S.A., Aviateca S.A., Regional Express Américas S.A.S., LifeMiles, and Avianca Cargo. With over 105 years of operations in Colombia, Avianca is part of the leading airline group in Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America, and operates one of the largest route networks in Latin America, serving more than 150 routes, more than 700 daily flights, and a fleet of 140 Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting over 80 destinations across 25+ countries in the Americas and Europe. In 2024, Avianca transported nearly 38 million customers and operated more than 258,000 flights. Its loyalty program, LifeMiles, is one of the largest in Latin America, with over 14 million members and more than 400 partner merchants. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is the leading operator in various markets across the Americas, connecting over 350 destinations through its 220 weekly cargo flights, passenger flight network, and interline agreements. For more information, visit www.avianca.com.

SOURCE Avianca Group International Limited - AGIL