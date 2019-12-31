Avianca Announces Settlement Of Automatic Mandatory Exchange Of 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2020 For 9.00% Senior Secured Notes Due 2023

BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avianca Holdings S.A. (the " Company ") today announced the settlement of the automatic mandatory exchange of all US$484,419,000 aggregate principal amount of its issued and outstanding 8.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2020 for an equivalent principal amount of 9.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (the " New Notes "). The Company understands that the New Notes will become eligible for TRACE for purposes of trade reporting.

ABOUT AVIANCA HOLDINGS

Avianca is the commercial brand for the collection of passenger airlines and cargo airlines under the umbrella company Avianca Holdings S.A. Avianca has been flying uninterrupted for 100 years. With a fleet of 175 aircraft, Avianca serves 76 destinations in 27 countries within the Americas and Europe. With more than 21,000 employees, the Company had revenues of US$4.8 billion in 2018 and transported 30.5 million passengers. On February 22, 2019, Avianca Holdings, S.A. announced its corporate transformation plan consisting of four key pillars: 1) the improvement of operational indicators, 2) fleet adjustments, 3) the optimization of operational profitability, and 4) repositioning of non-strategic assets.

