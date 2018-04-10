Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New "Plug And Play" Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems

The company's "plug and play" cabin lighting enhancement solution can be retrofitted without changing the existing cabin management system or aircraft wiring. Available with EASA- and FAA-approved Supplemental Type Certificates for commercial single-aisle and wide-body aircraft platforms, the system retrofit also offers weight and power savings of up to 35 percent per shipset compared to traditional fluorescent lighting, depending on the aircraft's existing lighting configuration.

"Our LED cabin lighting system is an optimal solution for customers like Avianca," said Mike Wagner, Senior Director of Aftermarket for Interiors at UTC Aerospace Systems. "Not only does the LED lighting system refresh cabin ambience to dramatically enhance passenger experience, but it also offers airlines increased reliability, power and weight savings, as well as reduced maintenance costs compared to traditional fluorescent lighting, making the retrofit an economically viable proposition."

In addition, UTC Aerospace Systems' LED cabin lighting system allows operators to define mood lighting presets to enhance their passengers' wellbeing by creating, for example, an atmosphere of relaxation during night flight or a welcoming daylight scene when approaching the destination. Airlines can also reinforce their branding by selecting from a wide array of colors and creating customized lighting scenes. Avianca chose a number of unique color scheme presets defined by the airline's corporate identity.

"Thanks to the installation of the new UTC Aerospace Systems multi-color LED cabin lighting system in the Airbus A318 fleet, Avianca transformed the environment of its cabins with scenes of stimulating colors, which provide greater rest and comfort to its passengers during the different stages of flight. This cabin environment seeks to provide a positive result in the state of mind for our passengers to enjoy a better experience on board," said María Paula Duque, Senior Vice President of Strategic Relations and Customer Experience for Avianca.

Installations to replace the current fluorescent lighting of Avianca's Airbus A318 aircraft commenced in December 2017 and will be completed within a year.

The lighting retrofit solution was designed and manufactured by UTC Aerospace Systems' Goodrich Lighting Systems GmbH unit. Based in Lippstadt, Germany, the division provides tip-to-tail interior and exterior lighting products for commercial aircraft, regional and business jets, military aircraft and rotorcraft. With decades of experience in developing and producing aircraft lighting, the business combines the latest technology with sophisticated designs and elaborate optical concepts to help its customers enhance flying experience and reduce maintenance and operating costs.

