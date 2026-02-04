Avianca Group Announces Pricing of an additional US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2031

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avianca Group International Limited today announced that on February 3, 2026, its subsidiary Avianca Midco 2 PLC (the "Company") priced an offering of an additional US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 9.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the "Additional Notes"). The Additional Notes will form a single series with and are expected to be fully fungible with the US$600 million aggregate principal amount of the Company's 9.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 issued on January 28, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Additional Notes to redeem a portion of its 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") and for general corporate purposes, extending the maturity of its indebtedness. This press release does not constitute a redemption notice for the 2028 Notes.

Consummation of the offering of the Additional Notes is expected to occur on February 17, 2026, subject to certain closing conditions.

The Additional Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The Additional Notes are being offered to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and to certain non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, the Additional Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts, including those that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. The words "believe," "may," "should," "would," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "expect," "plan" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Avianca Group International Limited