Aviara and Union Marine Join Forces to Transform the Boating Landscape: A Landmark Partnership Redefining Luxury Experiences!

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviara, a renowned luxury boat manufacturer recognized for its captivating lineup, and Union Marine, a leading Puget Sound boat dealership, proudly announce a strategic partnership to see Union Marine become the first US independent dealer of the Aviara collection. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both brands and promises to redefine the luxury boating experience.

Aviara's impressive lineup features four distinct models – AV28, AV32, AV36, and AV40, all available in Sterndrive and Outboard configurations along with the surf-centric AV28S With the tagline "Luxury Without Limits," Aviara perfectly aligns with Union Marine's dedication to delivering unparalleled quality and customer satisfaction.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Aviara, a brand synonymous with luxury and innovation in the boating industry," said Kevin Roggenbuck, President and CEO at Union Marine.  "This collaboration further enhances our portfolio, providing our customers access to Aviara's exceptional line of boats that embody the pinnacle of luxury and performance.

Union Marine will showcase three of Aviara's models as part of this partnership at the upcoming Seattle Boat Show. This premier event will allow potential buyers to experience firsthand the progressive style, modern comfort, and quality details that define Aviara boats.

"Union Marine's dedication to customer satisfaction, continued investment in resources, and desire to offer new and exciting ways to experience luxury on the water aligns perfectly with Aviara's brand vision as we expand into the Pacific Northwest," said Rob Nye, Director of Sales and Marketing. "We are confident this partnership will elevate the standards of luxury boating, providing customers with a unique family of boats born to breakaway."

The Aviara and Union Marine partnership signifies a union of two brands dedicated to bringing boating enthusiasts "Luxury Without Limits."

Please visit https://www.aviaraboats.com and https://unionmarine.com/ for more information.

About Union Marine

Union Marine is a premier boat dealership committed to providing customers with exceptional products and services. Union Marine has established itself as a trusted name in the boating community with a focus on excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

About Aviara

Aviara is a leading boat manufacturer renowned for its captivating lineup of luxury boats. With a commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and delivering extraordinary experiences on the water, Aviara has become a symbol of excellence in the boating industry.

Aviara

Rob Nye
Director of Sales and Marketing
[email protected]
(865) 806-8014 

Union Marine

Jace Romine
Vice President of Operations
[email protected]
509-998-2000

SOURCE Union Marine

