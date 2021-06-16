AVIAREPS and Air Black Box Partner to Promote Third-Generation Interlining Solutions

As airlines relaunch their services and restore their networks, legacy interlining processes and structures dating from decades ago are no longer fit for purpose in enabling airlines to partner effectively or allowing consumers to find the most convenient and cheapest flight connection options. Air Black Box's ACE and ThruBag™ solutions create a new way for airlines to cooperate and for passengers to benefit.

Air Black Box's Third-generation Interlining solutions combine content from network airlines, low-cost carriers and even surface transport providers, allowing airlines and travel agents to offer their customers a wide range of convenient virtual interline journey options that aren't available elsewhere. In response to search queries from an airline booking site or a metasearch engine, ACE automatically combines the flights, aligns ancillaries like baggage allowances, creates the bookings, and handles all payment and settlement.

Air Black Box's first-of-a-kind baggage solution, ThruBag™, allows connecting passengers to check their baggage through to their final destination airport, even if they are travelling on separate tickets. Until now, the inability for passengers to check bags to their final destination has been a significant disadvantage of virtual interlining and self-connecting travel; ThruBag removes that "pain point" for airlines and their customers.

Air Black Box's technology integrates with multiple airline reservation systems and provides an NDC-compliant distribution interface for easy connection to OTAs, TMCs and other distribution channels. Air Black Box holds the highest level of the New Distribution Capability (NDC) certification, Level 4 of NDC 20.1, guaranteeing its airline customers easy connectivity to a wide range of distribution channels and reservation systems.

"In a post-lockdown world, airlines need to find new partners to grow their networks and generate more revenue and traffic, simply and quickly. Relying on traditional alliance or codeshare partner carriers is cumbersome and constraining," said Rick Howell, CEO of Air Black Box. "Our solution opens the doors for network airlines, low-cost carriers, and other travel providers to cooperate easily, quickly and effectively, with minimal integration in either software or process. With its extensive airline relationships and global reach, AVIAREPS understands the connecting travel market intimately and is an obvious partner to bring our solution to more airlines. We're delighted to be launching this partnership as the travel market begins to recover."

"From our in-depth relationships with airlines around the world, we can see that it's more important than ever to quickly respond to the needs of the industry and unlock new revenue-generating opportunities," said Edgar Lacker, CEO of AVIAREPS. "We believe that Air Black Box's third-generation interlining and ThruBag baggage check-in solutions will allow airlines and airports to do exactly that, and we are excited to partner with Air Black Box to bring this capability to our airline and airport clients."

For more information, contact Julia Reinert, Manager Corporate Communications at AVIAREPS or Vanessa Horwell for Air Black Box at [email protected].

About Air Black Box

Air Black Box is a global travel technology provider founded in 2012 whose ground-breaking solutions enable the sale of connecting tickets combining network airlines, low-cost carriers and even surface transport providers. Air Black Box technology already powers booking and interlining systems for multiple airlines worldwide, with other airline clients now in implementation. Visit www.airblackbox.com to learn more

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is the world's leading sales, marketing & communications agency for travel and lifestyle brands. Founded in Germany in 1994 with the ambition to help clients to step into global markets, the company's global network now expands around the world to six continents.

The AVIAREPS service portfolio includes extensive expertise in representation and sales, marketing and communications, business development, IT solutions and financial services. In addition to their well-established General Sales Agent (GSA) services and tourism marketing representation, AVIAREPS provides more than 250 clients with support in digital marketing, advertising, public relations, crisis communications, social media management, event coordination, sales, web design and more.

For more information on how AVIAREPS influences where and how travelers choose to spend their time and money, please visit www.aviareps.com. Stay up to date by checking out our Newsroom, or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media contact:

Vanessa Horwell, ThinkInk

+1.305.749.5342 x 232

[email protected]

SOURCE Air Black Box

Related Links

http://www.airblackbox.com

