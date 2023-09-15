Aviation Accident Attorney Evan-Katin Borland Named Partner at Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Kreindler & Kreindler LLP welcomes attorney Evan Katin-Borland as its newest Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kreindler & Kreindler LLP, a leader in aviation accident litigation, is proud to announce the promotion of attorney Evan Katin-Borland to Partner. Mr. Katin-Borland has practiced aviation law with the firm since 2012 and has distinguished himself representing the families of individuals killed or injured as the result of air travel.

Mr. Katin-Borland specializes in litigating complex products liability cases and has been a driving force in litigation arising from the airplane crash of UPS Flight 1354, as well as the crash of a TMB 900 private aircraft that claimed the lives of prominent Rochester real estate developer Larry Glazer and his wife and fellow entrepreneur Jane Glazer. In addition to his aviation accident practice, Mr. Katin-Borland represents the families of those injured in train accidents, including the 2015 derailment of an Amtrak train outside Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Katin-Borland also continues to handle the claims of many retired NFL players as part of the ongoing $1 billion NFL Concussion Settlement Program.

"I am honored to be named a partner and I am excited to continue doing everything I can to seek justice for our clients."
Evan Katin-Borland, Partner - Kreindler & Kreindler LLP

Mr. Katin-Borland graduated with honors from Wesleyan University before graduating cum laude from Brooklyn Law School. While at Brooklyn Law, he was a Prince Scholar and an Associate Articles Editor for the Brooklyn Law Review. Through his work with Brooklyn Law School's Second Look Clinic, Evan represented prisoners in New York State attempting to prove their actual innocence without the aid of DNA evidence. Evan is licensed to practice in New York State. His peers have named him a Super Lawyers Rising Star in the field of aviation litigation in four of the last five years.  Evan is a member of the Steering Committee for the American Bar Association's National Institute on Aviation Litigation.

About Kreindler & Kreindler LLP
Kreindler is the preeminent aviation accident law firm in the world. Since 1950, we have fought diligently to achieve a record of success in resolving airplane and helicopter crash cases on behalf of our clients. Our attorneys have been appointed lead counsel in nearly every major commercial airline disaster case in the U.S. and abroad. Kreindler has law offices in New York, Boston and Los Angeles.

