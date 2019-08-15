Aviation Accident Lawyer in New York City Offers Insights - What is the New State of Flying: Safe or Dangerous?

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Jonathan C. Reiter, who has been featured in top publications such as CNN and Huffington Post, offers insight on the state of flying as a leading airline accident and personal injury lawyer .

As travelers continue to wonder if Boeing's decision to ground the 737 Max aircraft means they can fly without anxiety, recent reports show that flying has become deadlier in recent years. According to one report, airline crashes happened with more frequency in nearly every part of the world in 2018. Additionally, the number of airline fatalities reached a four-year high in 2018, with 523 commercial aviation deaths.

The State of Aviation Safety

One reason for the increase in fatal and serious accidents may be the industry's race to keep up with increased demands for flights.

Additionally, industry insiders say passengers' desire for lower ticket prices should also cause worry. Lower fares may result in lower profits for airlines, and safety experts worry that airlines might compromise on safety in an effort to protect their bottom lines.

While safety advances continue to happen, the aviation industry has stalled on addressing important things like mid-flight loss of control, which can lead to catastrophic accidents. Increased demand for flights, a rush to keep up with this demand, and a looming pilot shortage crisis are growing problems the industry needs to address.

New York Aviation Accident Lawyer

If you have been injured in an aviation accident , or you have lost a loved one in a plane crash, it's in your best interest to speak with an experienced New York aviation accident lawyer about your case.

Aviation accident cases are extremely complex. A knowledgeable airline accident lawyer can help you understand your rights and decide what steps to take next in your case. Talk to the best aviation accident lawyer in New York.

