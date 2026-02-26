The premium gin brand brings bold citrus and juicy cranberry flavors together for cocktails so good they practically make themselves

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation American Gin, known for its smooth and versatile character, unveils its first flavor innovation since its creation more than two decades ago: Aviation Cranberry & Blood Orange Flavored Gin. Combining juicy cranberry and bold blood orange with Aviation's signature botanical profile, the new expression offers a bright, vibrant twist that makes at-home cocktailing effortless. In celebration of the launch, co-owner Ryan Reynolds stars in a humorous new video (linked here ) that highlights Aviation's fresh take on innovation - creating a gin so full of flavor, it practically makes cocktails itself.

AVIATION AMERICAN GIN INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER FLAVOR INNOVATION: CRANBERRY & BLOOD ORANGE AVIATION AMERICAN GIN INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER FLAVOR INNOVATION: CRANBERRY & BLOOD ORANGE

Now available nationwide as a permanent addition to the portfolio, Aviation Cranberry & Blood Orange Flavored Gin is built around a robust, balanced profile that is so delicious, it is designed to elevate cocktails with ease. From casual weeknight sips to weekend hosting, it's an easy upgrade for at-home bartenders and curious mixers alike - flexing seamlessly across signature serves including the Bloody Good Mimosa, Blimey Fizz, and Crimson Cosmo.

"Innovation is at the heart of what we do. That's true despite the fact that until today we have not really changed our product at all," said Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Aviation American Gin. "I am so proud of our first actual innovation - the delicious Cranberry & Blood Orange."

"We're proud to introduce Cranberry & Blood Orange to the Aviation portfolio as a meaningful expansion of the brand," said Ricky Collett, Gin Category Marketing Director at Diageo. "We wanted to create new occasions for consumers to engage with Aviation in fresh, creative ways, and focused on crafting a liquid that delivers versatility, accessibility and an exceptional flavor experience. The combination of Aviation's signature gin with tart cranberry and citrus-forward blood orange offers cocktail elevation while remaining easy to enjoy."

For more information, visit www.aviationgin.com and follow @AviationGin on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates.

About Aviation American Gin

Aviation Gin is one of the world's highest rated gins (97 points, Wine Enthusiast) and helped establish a new style of American gin, crafted with a blend of botanicals, which delivers an approachable and uniquely balanced flavor profile. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership, Aviation American Gin operates a distillery, packaging facility and visitor experience in Portland, OR.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

PRESS INQUIRIES:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Aviation American Gin