Aviation American Gin Launches in Global Travel Retail

New Exclusive 'Expedition Strength' Available for International Travelers

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation American Gin, renowned for its vibrant, rich and balanced flavour, introduces its newest and exclusive offering: Expedition Strength . From October 1, this new varietal will be a duty free exclusive for travel retail across select countries globally.

Aviation American Gin Expedition Strength Aviation American Gin Expedition Strength Aviation American Gin Expedition Strength

Crafted exclusively for the world traveler, Expedition Strength's rarified formulation is available solely in travel retail. With notes of sarsaparilla, delicate floral sweetness, parma violets, bright orange zest, and a pinch of spice, Aviation American Gin - Expedition Strength is citrus-forward gin, fortified for long-distance journeys. Finished with a soft linger of citrus peel and familiar juniper, it is versatile enough to be the base of any mixed drink or even enjoyed on its own.

"No consumer is harder to reach than the duty-free traveler. Yes, it's a captive audience but it's also walking by at top speed, rushing to a flight or to hastily purchase a neck pillow," said Ryan Reynolds, Co-Owner of Aviation American Gin. "That's why I am so proud of Aviation Gin Expedition Strength. It's custom built for today's weary traveler and it's the liquid equivalent of a neck pillow."

As part of the Aviation American Gin and its versatile and approachable style, the Expedition Strength innovation is crafted with the brand's original blend of seven botanicals, but with a more enhanced and concentrated flavour, delivering brighter citrus notes and a bolder botanical taste.

"We've always strived to create a gin that is a refreshing departure from the ordinary," said Andrew Cowan, Managing Director at Diageo Global Travel. "Aviation American Gin - Expedition Strength embodies the adventurous spirit of the brand, showcases our commitment to redefining the gin drinking experience, and offers global travelers a bolder, stronger sipping experience."

To celebrate the launch, from 3 September through 30 October, Aviation American Gin will be hosting a special activation at Barcelona Airport Terminal 1, offering travelers the chance to sample two signature cocktails: the Negroni Upgrade and Bee's Knees.

In an exciting first for the brand, Aviation American Gin is teaming up with duty free retailer Avolta to introduce an AI totem, where passengers can fully immerse themselves in the Aviation Gin experience and receive a personalised Expedition Strength message from Ryan Reynolds. In addition, bottles signed by Ryan Reynolds will be raffled off to lucky passengers at Barcelona Airport (BCN), with online pre-orders through Avolta in the EU still available. This activation coincides with Avolta's sponsorship of the prestigious America's Cup, one of the world's most renowned sporting events.

With Spain ranked as the world's #3 gin market and Barcelona Airport among the top 20 airports for Gin sales globally, this activation ensures that travelers from around the world can experience Aviation American Gin's commitment to innovation firsthand.

For further information, visit www.aviationgin.com and follow @AviationGin on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for real time updates.

About Aviation American Gin

Aviation American Gin is one of the world's highest rated gins and helped establish a new style of American gin. Crafted with a blend of botanicals delivering an approachable and balanced flavor profile, Aviation American Gin is a versatile spirit, perfect for any cocktail occasion. Created by a unique bartender / distiller partnership and now co-owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Aviation American Gin operates a distillery, packaging facility and visitor experience in Portland, OR.

About Diageo & Diageo Global Travel

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits, beer and wine categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo Global Travel is the division of Diageo responsible for travel retail and duty free active in airports all over the world and partnering with air and cruise lines. It brings exclusive brand extensions and malt category products to travellers as well as in airport experiences and limited editions.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Aviation Gin