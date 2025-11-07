Aviation Attorney Jason Matzus Warns of Heightened Safety Risks as FAA Cuts Flights at 40 Major Airports Amid Government Shutdown

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the federal government shutdown drags into its record-breaking length, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced emergency flight reductions at 40 major U.S. airports beginning Friday.

Attorney Jason Matzus says that this move underscores growing concerns over safety in the nation's airspace. As Matzus has written in U.S. News & World Report , these changes from the status quo in the air travel system are disasters waiting to happen.

The FAA's order will start with a 4% reduction in flights on Friday, escalating to 10% by next week if no resolution is reached. The affected airports include many of the nation's busiest hubs — from New York, Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles to Atlanta, Miami, and Seattle — disrupting travel plans for millions of Americans ahead of the holiday season.

Matzus, who has represented victims and families in several major aviation negligence and disaster cases, says the decision is a necessary but deeply troubling sign of how far the system has been strained by the shutdown.

"When the government stops, aviation safety doesn't," said Jason Matzus, founding attorney of Matzus Law LLC . "Controllers, inspectors, and maintenance personnel are being stretched to their breaking point while trying to keep millions of passengers safe in the sky. A 10% reduction in flights isn't just an inconvenience — it's an alarm bell. Every delay, every cancellation, is a symptom of a system under extreme stress. The longer this shutdown lasts, the closer we come to compromising the safety culture that has kept U.S. aviation the envy of the world."

The FAA and Department of Transportation have cited widespread staffing shortages among air traffic controllers, inspectors, and other essential personnel who are working without pay. The agency's emergency order will affect both commercial and regional air traffic, as well as potentially limit space launches and small aircraft operations in certain high-volume markets.

Matzus emphasized that while the FAA claims their move is "prescriptive and surgical," the real danger lies in the erosion of trust and safety oversight that can result from prolonged political standoffs.

"We're seeing in real time what happens when critical infrastructure becomes collateral in a political fight," Matzus added. "Aviation safety relies on continuity, not chaos. The longer the system is forced to operate on uncertainty, the higher the risk for everyone — passengers, crews, and the professionals keeping planes in the air."

