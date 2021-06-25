Aviation Blade Services, Inc. Announces S-70 Main and Tail Rotor Blade Maintenance Training and Services Partnership with the AMS Group and Air Asia

KISSIMMEE, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Blade Services, Inc. ("ABS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., announced today the commencement of a multi-year Inspection and Repair Training and Maintenance contract to support Main and Tail Rotor Blade repair for the Taiwanese fleet of S-70/UH-60 rotorcraft. The partnership with AMS Group and Air Asia Company Limited ("AACL") is another significant milestone for Aviation Blade Services in supporting operators worldwide.

ABS General Manager John Brennan commented "We are excited to continue growing our footprint with foreign military operators of the Blackhawk and Seahawk by expanding our longstanding relationship with the AMS Group and AACL. The training and service partnership allows AACL to support fleet readiness in country and reduce turnaround times (TAT) by leveraging ABS's industry leading technical capabilities."

AMS Group SVP, Business Development, Dr. Matthew Wentzel states "AMS Group is extremely excited to expand our partnership with ABS to enhance the AACL Vertical Flight Center's current in-country Depot Level S-70/UH-60 Rotor Blade maintenance capabilities. AMS and ABS are collectively committed to provide AACL with on-going training, engineering consultation and maintenance support to sustain the ROCN and ROCA S-70/UH-60 fleets mission readiness requirements."

AACL VP, Tsai, Sung-Lin stated "The AMS and ABS partnership has demonstrated dedicated customer support, competitive cost/TAT options, technical capability and a reputation for quality support and services. These were all key factors in our decision to enter into a long-term technical partnership."

Aviation Blade Services, Inc. looks to continue to grow its influence within the UH-60/S-70 rotor blade maintenance marketplace with continued investment in engineering and capacity. The establishment of partnerships with AMS, as well as direct government contracts is proving to be a successful growth path.

About Aviation Blade Services, Inc. (www.absblade.com)

Aviation Blade Services, Inc. ("ABS"), based in Kissimmee, Florida, is best known for its expertise in the UH-60 Blackhawk rotor blade, as well as the Sikorsky, S-55, S-58, S-61, S-62, S-64, S-70, H-3, H34, and CH-54 rotor blades, and Westland Sea King rotor blades. With one of the most extensive libraries of Sikorsky rotor blade maintenance and manufacturing technical data, ABS is a world class repair facility for Sikorsky rotor blades. The company's experience, knowledge and support for these rotor blades is unmatched. More information may be found at www.absblade.com.

About First Aviation Services Inc.® (www.firstaviation.com)

First Aviation Services Inc. ("FAvS"), headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of component repair and overhaul, PMA parts manufacturing and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. FAvS's principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc. (AeTR) and Evōlution Aerospace, Inc. (EVO) in Wichita, KS, Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC (PPS) in Winston-Salem, NC and Aviation Blade Services, Inc. (ABS) in Kissimmee, FL. Together, the companies repair and overhaul Landing Gear systems, Flight Controls, Actuation Systems, Lighting, Power Supplies, Oxygen and Fire Suppression systems, Hydrostatic Testing, Crew Masks, all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers and Helicopter Rotor Blades. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company's website www.firstaviation.com.

About AMS Group, Aero International, LLC (www.amsgroup.net)

The AMS Group is a diverse group of established companies providing innovative technologies and logistics support services to US and international customers in commercial, defense and security markets.

AERO International, LLC. (AERO), operates as a key member of the AMS Group Logistics Division. AERO is an authorized OEM licensed manufacturer, distribution and logistics provider. AERO provides an extensive line of OEM and after-market products, repair and overhaul services, as well as engineering expertise and logistic support for military and commercial aircraft, land combat and military transport vehicles, accessories, and ground support equipment. Customers include the US DOD, NATO and foreign military operators, prime contractors, and end users of OEM products, where AERO provides authorized licensed, value-added products and logistics support services. Since 1994, AERO has been an industry recognized license manufacturer and channel partner for Honeywell International - Defense & Space, Honeywell Advanced Sensing Technologies and L3Harris Technologies -Ocean Systems.

About Air Asia (AACL) (http://www.airasia.com.tw/)

AACL's Vertical Flight Center was designed to support numerous helicopter platforms in the region. With successful technical transfer from Bell Helicopter Textron and Industrial Cooperation Program (ICP), AACL's Vertical Flight Center is the most professional helicopter service center in Taiwan. We offer extensive helicopter maintenance service in line with OEM's standards & qualifications.

Contact:

Paul Bolton

Aviation Blade Services, Inc.

[email protected]

Dr. Matthew Wentzel

AMS Group, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Aviation Blade Services, Inc.