Aviation Blade Services, Inc. Joins First Aviation Services Inc. Family

WESTPORT, Conn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Blade Services, Inc., a worldwide leader in helicopter rotor blade repair, overhaul and modification, announced that it has been acquired by First Aviation Services Inc., a leader in component maintenance, repair and overhaul for military, corporate and regional aircraft.

Aviation Blade Services (ABS), based in Kissimmee, Florida, is best known for its expertise in the UH-60 Blackhawk rotor blade, as well as the Sikorsky, S-55, S-58, S-61, S-62, S-64, S-70, H-3, H-34, and CH-54 rotor blades, and Westland Sea King rotor blades. With the most extensive library of Sikorsky rotor blade maintenance and manufacturing technical data outside of Sikorsky, ABS is the world's premier repair facility for Sikorsky rotor blades. The company's experience, knowledge and support for these rotor blades is unmatched.

Leonard Peterson, President of ABS said, "We are pleased to join the First Aviation Services group of companies with their extensive engineering and certification expertise and we are excited about our growth together."

Aaron Hollander, Chairman and CEO of First Aviation added, "Len has built a wonderful business with a leadership position in the Sikorsky product line, and the Blackhawk, in particular. We look forward to his continued involvement with ABS and the future growth of the company."

This is the second investment First Aviation has made in the helicopter market in recent months. In April, First Aviation announced that the company had acquired DART Aerospace in partnership with Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. First Aviation continues to look for additional investments in the helicopter market.

First Aviation Services Inc. (FAvS), headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of repair and overhaul, rotables management and related engineering services to the aviation industry worldwide. FAvS's principal operating subsidiaries are Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., Evōlution Aerospace, Inc.® and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company's website www.firstaviation.com.

