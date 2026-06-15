Aviation Capital Group Announces Move to New Global Headquarters in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG"), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced the relocation of its global headquarters to 520 Newport Center Drive in Newport Beach, California.

The move marks an important milestone for ACG as it continues to strengthen its global platform, support airline customers worldwide and invest in a modern, collaborative headquarters built to support its next phase of growth.

Headquartered in Newport Beach since its foundation in 1989, and based at its current offices since 2014, ACG remains closely connected to the Southern California region while serving as a trusted global partner to airlines, investors, lenders and OEMs through its other locations in Miami, Dublin and Singapore.

"While our business is global, Newport Beach remains at the heart of ACG's identity and legacy," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG. "As the largest full-service aircraft lessor headquartered in the Americas, our relocation to 520 Newport Center Drive marks an exciting next chapter for ACG. This move gives our team a workplace that supports how we work today, while positioning us for the next phase of growth and reinforcing our continued commitment to serving airline customers around the world."

ACG's new global headquarters on the 16th floor of 520 Newport Center Drive also reflects the company's focus on building a modern workplace while continuing to advance its broader sustainability agenda, grounded in the pillars of impact and influence. The property is LEED® Gold and ENERGY STAR® certified and features an advanced energy storage system designed to help reduce peak energy demand and support more efficient operations.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2026, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group