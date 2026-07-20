Aviation Capital Group Signs Lease Agreements with Skymark Airlines for Seven Boeing 737-10 Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced, on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow, that it has signed lease agreements with Japanese premium service carrier, Skymark Airlines (Skymark), for the lease of seven Boeing 737-10 aircraft.

The first aircraft is scheduled to deliver to Skymark in 2028 from ACG's orderbook. Once in service, the aircraft will support the airline's broader fleet expansion and renewal plans, while helping the airline to sustainably increase capacity on key routes from its home base at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, one of the world's busiest airports.

"We are delighted to sign this agreement and support Skymark's fleet modernization plans. For airlines serving high-density markets from slot-constrained airports, the ability to add capacity, improve efficiency, and maximize revenue opportunities is critical," said Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG. "As the largest aircraft in the 737 MAX family, the 737-10 offers a high-capacity configuration and significant operational flexibility, making it a strong fit for Skymark's needs and growth ambitions."

"We look forward to operating the 737-10, which boasts the largest capacity in the MAX series, and welcoming even more passengers to enjoy the Skymark experience," said Yoshihiro Miwa, President and Representative Director of Skymark Airlines. "We are delighted to collaborate with ACG and to announce this agreement as we welcome these new wings to the Skymark fleet."

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, Skymark flies a fleet of 30 737-800s and 737-8s today. In May 2026, Skymark became the first Japanese airline to introduce the Boeing 737-8, debuting on its Tokyo Haneda-Fukuoka route. These leases build on ACG's existing relationship with Skymark following prior leases of Boeing 737-800s.

ACG Onboard the 737-10

As a launch customer for the 737-10, ACG is the leading aircraft lessor for Boeing's newest and highest capacity 737 MAX variant. ACG's orderbook for the 737-10 includes delivery positions that extend from its first aircraft anticipated in late 2026 through 2033.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2026, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group