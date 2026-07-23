Aviation Capital Group and Aerolíneas Argentinas Sign Lease Agreements for Six New Boeing 737-10 Aircraft

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, today announced that it has signed lease agreements with Argentinian flag carrier, Aerolíneas Argentinas, for six Boeing 737-10 aircraft.

The addition of these six new aircraft will enable Aerolíneas Argentinas to deploy additional capacity from its busy Buenos Aires hubs of Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport and Ezeiza Airport, serving destinations throughout Argentina and South America. Delivery of the first 737-10 from ACG's orderbook is scheduled for 2028.

Speaking at an event to mark the announcement, Thomas Baker, Chief Executive Officer and President of ACG, said, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Aerolíneas Argentinas as it continues to strengthen its domestic and regional network. The 737-10 offers airlines vital additional capacity, improved fuel efficiency and enhanced profitability, making it well suited to high-demand routes. These aircraft reflect our continued focus on investing in the latest, fuel-efficient aircraft technology and our commitment to meeting the long-term needs of our airline customers."

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with ACG through this agreement for six Boeing 737-10 aircraft. These aircraft are a key part of our 2027-2031 fleet plan and will allow us to add capacity on high-demand domestic and regional routes, improve operating efficiency and continue offering a more competitive product to our passengers. This agreement reflects Aerolíneas Argentinas' commitment to building a more modern, efficient and sustainable fleet for the years ahead," said Fabián Lombardo, President and CEO of Aerolíneas Argentinas.

ACG Onboard the 737-10

As a launch customer for the 737-10, ACG is the leading aircraft lessor for Boeing's newest and highest capacity 737 MAX variant. ACG's orderbook for the 737-10 includes delivery positions that extend from its first aircraft anticipated in late 2026 through 2033.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of March 31, 2026, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 50 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

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SOURCE Aviation Capital Group