Aviation Executive Chris Krajewski Joins Parallel Flight Technologies' Advisory Board

Krajewski's career spans over 35 years in the aviation and energy markets, including 24 years at CHC Helicopters, one of the largest helicopter operators worldwide. During his time at CHC, Chris held senior leadership positions in the operations and commercial departments, directing business units in Brazil, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia-Pacific. He led global business development initiatives with a focus on pursuit of diversification into new markets and spearheading initiatives to enter new verticals. Under his leadership, CHC's revenue grew by more than $1 billion. In 2017, Krajewski was appointed CEO of Heliconia Group, where he led the further development of the Moroccan-based helicopter services company and established Heliconia as a strong pan-African operator. He recently founded Vertical Solutions, an aerospace consulting and advisory firm.

"As a skilled global business development expert, Chris will support Parallel Flight by actively seeking out new opportunities, forming strong alliances and strategic partnerships, and developing new markets for our unmanned aircraft," said Joshua Resnick, CEO of Parallel Flight Technologies. "His vast expertise in aviation, sales and business development make him a welcome addition to our advisory board as our company prepares for commercialization in 2021."

Parallel Flight Technologies has developed patent-pending drone technology that allows its multi-rotor aircraft to carry heavy payloads for over two hours, a ten times improvement over existing solutions. The company is currently flight testing a beta-level drone that can carry 100 pounds of payload and plans to deliver aircraft to select customers in late 2021. Parallel Flight also plans to develop larger versions of the aircraft with payload capabilities of 200 pounds and 400 pounds. PFT's transformative UAS technology can be applied across multiple logistics verticals, including real-time and complex healthcare logistics, tactical support for firefighters and first responders, and industrial logistics. By serving as an original equipment manufacturer and service provider, Parallel Flight Technologies is well-positioned to revolutionize drones as a service (DAAS) on a global scale.

About Parallel Flight Technologies

Parallel Flight Technologies is an industrial-grade drone company with a mission to deliver unmanned systems that save lives, property and the environment. Based La Selva Beach, California, the startup company has developed patent-pending drone technology that will allow drones to carry heavy payloads for over two hours, making it ideal for use in fighting wildfires, search and rescue, healthcare and other mission-critical logistics applications. To learn more, please visit www.parallelflight.com .

