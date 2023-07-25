Aviation fuel market size to grow by USD 93.88 billion from 2022-2027 | Increasing focus on clean aviation fuel is notably driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow by USD 93.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will progress. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 39%. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Aviation Fuel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market by end-user (commercial, military, and private), product (ATF and aviation biofuel), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the post-pandemic recovery of the aviation industry, the commercial aircraft segment has been experiencing significant growth. This is primarily due to the increased number of air passengers from 2021 onwards. The increased number of air passengers puts significant pressure on airlines and airport authorities to effectively manage their fleets. This will increase the demand for commercial aircraft, which, in turn, will increase the demand for aviation fuel, which will boost the growth of the market to watch during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global aviation fuel market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aviation fuel market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region showing the growth momentum for the aviation fuel market is North America . The North American aviation market is maturing because of the strong aviation base of the North American countries, especially the US. The need to invest in effective aircraft systems has grown as a result of the rapidly expanding demand for new aircraft across the globe. Therefore, substantial investments have been made in the production of commercial aircraft systems, which has fueled the growth of the aviation fuel market in North America.

Aviation Fuel Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

I ncreasing focus on clean aviation fuel will drive the growth of the market.

Uncertainty about fuel prices, the need for energy security, and rising emissions are driving interest in alternative fuels in the aviation sector worldwide.

Aviation biofuels are gradually becoming widely commercialized worldwide due to research and development efforts. Besides, exhaust gas regulations are being strengthened in various countries.

Because of these emission standards, the aviation industry in various nations is increasing to use more renewable fuels like ethanol and biodiesel.

Therefore, such developments will boost the growth of the market we are focusing on during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The launch of new aviation fuel technology is the primary trend in the market growth.

Key market vendors have announced new fuel technologies for sustainable and environmentally friendly aviation fuels.

For example, a new ground-breaking ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology that will enable the conversion of ethanol derived from corn, cellulosic materials, or sugar ethanol into SAF was introduced by Honeywell in October 2022 .

. Hence, the introduction of such new aviation fuel technologies will support the growth of the focus market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuations in oil and gas prices are a major challenge impeding the growth of the market.

The aviation sector is connected to oil prices and its success depends on oil prices. Fluctuations in oil prices create a major risk for airlines, and rising oil prices will increase downstream input costs, which in turn will increase the cost of fuel.

Falling oil prices have reduced the focus on investing in alternative aviation fuels. To take advantage of oil price volatility, airlines must balance lower fuel costs with raised supply capacity.

Thus, such factors may impede the growth of the aviation fuel market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Aviation Fuel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aviation fuel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the aviation fuel market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aviation fuel market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation fuel market vendors

Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 93.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.34 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom International Ltd., Gevo Inc., Honeywell International Inc., LanzaTech Global Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., MOL Group, Neste Corp., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd., Petroleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC LUKOIL, Shell plc, SkyNRG BV, Swedish Biofuels AB, Targray Technology International Inc., TotalEnergies SE, Valero Energy Corp., and Vitol Netherlands Cooperatief UA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global aviation fuel market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global aviation fuel market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Military - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Private - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Private - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 ATF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on ATF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on ATF - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on ATF - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on ATF - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Aviation biofuel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Aviation biofuel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Aviation biofuel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BP Plc

Exhibit 115: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 116: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 117: BP Plc - Key news



Exhibit 118: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: BP Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 120: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 125: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Gazprom International Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Gazprom International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Gazprom International Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Gazprom International Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Gevo Inc.

Exhibit 132: Gevo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Gevo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Gevo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Gevo Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 136: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 LanzaTech Global Inc.

Exhibit 141: LanzaTech Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: LanzaTech Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: LanzaTech Global Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Marathon Petroleum Corp.

Exhibit 144: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Marathon Petroleum Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 MOL Group

Exhibit 148: MOL Group - Overview



Exhibit 149: MOL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 150: MOL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: MOL Group - Segment focus

12.12 Neste Corp.

Exhibit 152: Neste Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Neste Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Neste Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Neste Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Neste Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 PJSC LUKOIL

Exhibit 161: PJSC LUKOIL - Overview



Exhibit 162: PJSC LUKOIL - Business segments



Exhibit 163: PJSC LUKOIL - Key news



Exhibit 164: PJSC LUKOIL - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: PJSC LUKOIL - Segment focus

12.15 Shell plc

Exhibit 166: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 167: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.16 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 170: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 171: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 172: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 173: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

12.17 Valero Energy Corp.

Exhibit 175: Valero Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Valero Energy Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Valero Energy Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Valero Energy Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio