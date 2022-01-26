Aviation Fuel Market to record USD 38.39 Bn growth | 47% of growth to originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Aviation Fuel Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2019-2024: USD 38.39 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% YoY growth (%) in 2020: 13.04% Performing market contribution: APAC at 47% Key consumer countries: the US, China , Germany , the UK, and Japan

Regional Market Analysis

With 47% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a faster growth rate during 2019-2024.

The increase in air passenger traffic and the expansion of the middle-class population are driving the growth of the aviation fuel market in APAC. In addition, increasing investments in military aircraft by governments is expected to foster the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Petróleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA are some of the dominant players in the aviation fuel market.

The aviation fuel market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of several global vendors that offer high-quality aviation fuel. The competition level in the market is moderate owing to the presence of numerous regional vendors. Some vendors are focusing on acquiring smaller players or forming strategic alliances with other vendors to remain competitive in the market.

For instance:

In October 2019 , BP Plc and China's Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Corp. (ZPCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the creation of a new equally-owned joint venture to build and operate a 1 million tonne per annum (TPA) acetic acid plant in Eastern China .

, BP Plc and Zhejiang Petroleum and Chemical Corp. (ZPCC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the creation of a new equally-owned joint venture to build and operate a 1 million tonne per annum (TPA) acetic acid plant in . In May 2019 , Chevron Corp. announced that it had completed the acquisition from Petrobras America Inc. of all the outstanding shares and equity interests of Pasadena Refining System Inc. (PRSI) and PRSI Trading LLC for USD 350 million , excluding working capital.

, Chevron Corp. announced that it had completed the acquisition from Petrobras America Inc. of all the outstanding shares and equity interests of Pasadena Refining System Inc. (PRSI) and PRSI Trading LLC for , excluding working capital. In September 2019 , Exxon Mobil Corp. signed an agreement with Vår Energi AS for the sale of its non-operated upstream assets in Norway for UD 4.5 billion as part of its previously announced plans to divest approximately USD 15 billion in non-strategic assets by 2021.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the aviation fuel market.

Increase in the number of aircraft:

The number of people traveling by air increased significantly over the years. For instance, between 2010 and 2018, the number of air passengers increased by about 61.07% globally. This has subsequently increased the demand for new aircraft, especially in developing countries such as China and India. The rise in spending and purchasing power, rising disposable incomes, and increase in the middle-income population in these countries are increasing the number of air travelers. Moreover, increasing procurement of military aircraft by governments across the world will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Aviation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 38.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.04 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Petróleo Brasileiro SA, PJSC Gazprom, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and TOTAL SA. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

