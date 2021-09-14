Aviation Fuel Sourcing and Procurement Market during 2020-2024| COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | SpendEdge
The "Aviation Fuel Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.
Sep 14, 2021, 06:46 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviation Fuel market is poised to grow by USD 19 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2.07% during the forecast period.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.
- Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.
- Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.
Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.
Some of the Top Aviation Fuel suppliers listed in this report:
This Aviation Fuel procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.
- ExxonMobil Corp
- BP Plc
- Royal Dutch Shell
www.spendedge.com/report/aviation-fuel-procurement-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report
Related Reports on Utilities Include:
- Oil Spill Solutions - Forecast and Analysis: The oil spill solutions will grow at a CAGR of 3.12% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2%-3.5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Low bargaining power in this market.
- Diesel Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on location of supplier operational facilities, production capacity and utilization rate, inventory management solutions provided, and assess logistics and distribution capabilities of suppliers. Click the above link to read more about this report.
- Crude Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The crude oil will grow at a CAGR of 2.49% during 2020-2024. Prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. Exxon Mobil Corp., BP Plc, TOTAL SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, are among the prominent suppliers in crude oil market.
To access the definite purchasing guide on the Aviation Fuel that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:
- Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Aviation Fuel TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?
- How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?
- Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Insights
- Category Pricing Insights
- Cost-saving Opportunities
- Best Practices
- Category Ecosystem
- Category Management Strategy
- Category Management Enablers
- Suppliers Selection
- Suppliers under Coverage
- US Market Insights
- Category scope
- Appendix
