Aviation Industry Leverage Cloud-based Passenger Service System Market to Attain New Heights, Global Valuation to touch US$ 20 Bn by 2030: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger service systems have become an integral part of the aviation IT fabric for catering to the wide range of operational demands of the aviation industry. Airline companies have harnessed the various software suites, both on premise and cloud, typically to meet the various customers' ticketing requirements.

Consumer expectations have evolved strikingly over the years, so have the functionality that passenger service systems can deliver. Solution providers and aviation IT companies offer wide range of customer service functions in passenger service system (PSS) market. Some of the key airline operations PSS automates are online booking, inventory control, reservation service, cabin crew management, and aircraft maintenance. Thus, the aviation sector utilizes the functions of the system to meet a wide array of customer service objectives to enable them maximize their revenue streams and gain business flexibility.

In the backdrop of several uncertainties that have arisen due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the past year, the passenger service system market will help the aviation industry to glide to new heights, assert aviation IT stakeholders. Solution providers aim at improving the safety features and reiterate on advantages of cloud-based offering.

The global revenues are expected to climb to US$ 20 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2030.

Key Findings of Passenger Service System Market Study

Cloud-based Platforms for Steady Revenue Streams

Changing business models of the aviation industry, especially in the last few months after the outbreaks of COVID-19, has nudged aviation companies to shift toward cloud-based passenger service systems. The hosting on cloud ensures that constant software updates by the cloud provider keeps the system safe, scalable, and reliable for meeting the operational needs of aviation industry. Advent of a few airline passenger services platforms with customer-centric designs are a case in point. For instance, aviation companies are utilizing these platforms for dynamically aircraft maintenance tracking and inventory management. In the unprecedented times of COVID-19 pandemic, the offering in the passenger service systems market also helped to manage a stable revenue streams, and will continue to do so.

Advances in Bot Protection Mechanisms Make Air Travel Safer

Advances in PSS has also exposed them to automated bot attacks. Thus, software providers and IT companies offering cloud-hosted PSS are keenly cautious of the end-customer concerns. Thus, they are adopting advanced bot protection mechanisms to allay the fears and remove vulnerabilities in reservation systems. Going forward this will solidify customer trust in online reservation systems in aviation.

Aviation IT Innovation Help Meet Customer Expectations

Strategic collaborations are expected to expand the canvas for disruptors in the passenger service system market. Aviation IT companies are leveraging the synergies of collaboration to bring innovation in their cloud PBX offering. A case in point is the spiralling buzz around the demand for cloud platforms that can typically reduce vendor dependency. Evolving customer expectations will set the tone for continual innovation in the PSS market.

Passenger Service System Market: Key Driving Factors and Avenues

Need for improving passenger safety and the demand for IT framework to support smart airport and airline operations are key factors likely to boost industry investments in passenger service systems market.

Need for spurring strides in IT transport industry after a long slump due to COVID-led restrictions will likely boost the market. Per the recent findings by International Air Transport Association (IATA), 2020 was a turbulent year for the aviation industry.

Growing focus on streamlining the processes from check-in to check-out is driving constant need for advancements in cloud PBX.

Market: Key Industry Participants

IBM Corporation

KIU System Solutions

Sabre Corporation

Radixx International, Inc.

Intelisys Aviation Systems Inc.

IBS Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

