Aviation Insurance Made Easy: SkyWatch Launches a Fully Digital, User-Friendly Aircraft Owner's Insurance

The new offering will allow light aircraft owners to get a customized insurance policy online in a few minutes, helping pilots save time and money

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWatch is thrilled to announce the launch of its fully digital Aircraft Owner's Insurance platform. This game-changing offering empowers light aircraft owners to easily customize their insurance and obtain coverage in a matter of minutes. The new platform will allow a hassle-free experience for aircraft owners. The product is underwritten by Global Aerospace , a leading provider of insurance and risk management solutions for the aviation industry. This service will be available to pilots and selected partners, providing an end-to-end digitized quote and bind experience.

"We believe it is time for the next generation of aviation insurance - faster, easier, and more customized to the needs of pilots. Our innovative approach is built on a foundation of data-driven technology and a deep understanding of the unique needs of pilots. We've already established ourselves a market leader in the drone insurance space, and our flexible aircraft renter's insurance has been a huge success. Now, we are proud to enable pilots benefit from a new era of simplified, quick, and easy-to-use aircraft owners' insurance", said Tomer Kashi, Co-Founder, and CEO of SkyWatch.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with SkyWatch to offer an easy-to-use, technology-based platform that simplifies the process of buying aviation insurance for owner pilots", said Jeff Bruno, President and Chief Underwriting Officer at Global Aerospace.

Light aircraft owners and renters can get a policy customized to their needs with only a few clicks at www.skywatch.ai .

About SkyWatch

SkyWatch has established itself as an InsurTech leader with its innovative insurance solutions for the world of aviation. From light aircraft to drones, its data-driven, usage-based insurance products are designed to provide pilots with exactly what they need while ensuring maximum ease of use. See more at https://www.skywatch.ai/company

About Global Aerospace

Global Aerospace is a leading provider of aerospace insurance with a worldwide portfolio of clients who are engaged in every aspect of the aviation and space industries. With experience dating back to the 1920s, the company's underwriting is backed by a pool of high-quality insurance companies representing some of the most respected names in the business. For additional information about Global Aerospace, please visit www.global-aero.com .

SOURCE SkyWatch Insurance