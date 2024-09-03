Aviation Leaders from Latin America Highlight IASS 2024 Agenda

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer President and Chief Executive Officer Francisco Gomes Neto, LATAM Brasil CEO Jerome Cadier, and ALTA Executive Director and CEO José Recardo Botelho will be the keynote speakers at Flight Safety Foundation's 77th annual International Aviation Safety Summit (IASS) Nov. 5–7 in Rio de Janeiro.

Gomes Neto, who was elected president and CEO of the Brazil-based aircraft manufacturer in April 2019, is scheduled to open Day 1 of IASS 2024. He will be followed on Day 2 by Cadier, who has been CEO of LATAM Brasil since May 2017. The Day 3 keynote speaker will be Botelho, who joined ALTA — the Latin American & Caribbean Air Transport Association — in June 2020 following four years as president of the Brazilian National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC).

The theme of this year's IASS, which is being held at the Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro, is "global horizons: elevating safety through innovation." Simultaneous translation will be offered in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. IASS 2024 is organized in partnership with ANAC.

"We are fortunate to have three distinguished leaders to set the stage for us," said Foundation President and CEO Dr. Hassan Shahidi. "Each keynote speaker will bring unique perspectives to discussions on elevating global aviation safety through transformative innovations."

To register or get more information on IASS 2024, please visit the IASS 2024 webpage on the Foundation's website.

About Flight Safety Foundation (flightsafety.org)

Flight Safety Foundation is an independent, nonprofit, international organization engaged in research, education, and communications to improve aviation safety. The Foundation's mission is to connect, influence, and lead global aviation safety.

