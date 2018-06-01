Aviation Lubricant Market - Global Forecast to 2022

The aviation lubricant market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.03 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.68 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft orders due to the rising passenger traffic across the globe. Increasing focus on enhanced efficiency of aircraft systems is also influencing the growth of the aviation lubricant market.

Based on type, the engine oil segment of the aviation lubricant market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the development of advanced aircraft engines and growth in the commercial aircraft fleets.

Based on technology, the synthetic segment of the aviation lubricant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for advanced lubricants to enhance the performance of an aircraft.

Based on aviation type, the military aviation segment of the aviation lubricant market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing number of aircraft orders for military aviation globally.

Based on end user, the MRO segment of the aviation lubricant is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the aircraft fleet of emerging economies in the commercial and military aviation sectors.

Based on application, the engine segment of the aviation lubricant is estimated to lead the aviation lubricant market in 2017. The growth of the engine segment can be attributed to the increase in the use of specialized and advanced lubricants in this segment.

Based on region, the aviation lubricant market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to lead the global aviation lubricant market in 2017. Major commercial and military aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US) and Lockheed Martin (US) are based in North America. Also, the region has the largest aircraft fleet in the world, and therefore generate a high demand for aviation lubricant products.

Major players in the aviation lubricant market are Shell (Netherlands), BP (UK), ExxonMobil (US), and TOTAL (France). Major strategies undertaken by various companies include new product developments and contracts.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Aviation Lubricant Market Overview

4.2 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Technology

4.3 Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricant Market, By Country

4.4 US Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type

4.5 Europe Aviation Lubricant Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Existing and Growing Commercial and Military Aviation Fleets

5.2.1.2 Increased Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Low Density Lubricants for Reduced Weight

5.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Safe Aircraft Lubricants

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Delivering Lubricants Operating Under Extreme Conditions



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply-Chain Analysis

6.3 Advanced Turbine Engine Lubricants

6.3.1 Standard Performance Capable (SPC)

6.3.2 High Performance Capable (HPC) Oils

6.3.3 Groups II and III Evolve Into Strong Competition for Group IV(Polyalphaolefin) in Aviation



7 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Fluid

7.3 Engine Oil

7.4 Grease

7.5 Special Lubricants and Additives



8 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Aviation Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aviation

8.3 Military Aviation

8.4 Business and General Aviation



9 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mineral-Based

9.3 Synthetic



10 Aviation Lubricant Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 OEM

10.3 MRO



11 Aviation Lubricant Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hydraulic Systems

11.3 Engine

11.4 Landing Gear

11.5 Airframe

11.6 Others



12 Regional Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis: 2016

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product Launches

13.3.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions

13.3.3 Expansions, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures



14 Company Profiles



BP

Candan Industries

Eastman Chemical

Exxonmobil

Lanxess

Lukoil

Nyco

Nye Lubricants

Phillips 66

Royal Dutch Shell

The Chemours Company

Total

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nb822l/aviation?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviation-lubricant-market---global-forecast-to-2022-300657538.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

