Aviation Lubricants Market Report 2023: Periodic Aircraft Maintenance Drives Growth

Global Aviation Lubricants Market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. An aircraft has a lot of moving components connected to the propulsion system. Aviation lubricants are being more heavily utilized to minimize friction between metal parts and function across a wide temperature range.

Lubricants are essential in aircraft for smooth operations to minimize wear and tear between the parts of the aircraft that are in direct contact. The smooth operation of parts and components, which also contributes to higher fuel economy & engine efficiency, is possible by lubrication. Aerospace lubricants are designed to endure high pressure and heat. Other applications for aviation lubricants include cooling parts, providing anti-corrosion and rust-free qualities, sealing gaps, etc.



Aviation lubricants are designed to lubricate various moving parts of an aircraft engine, such as bearings, gears, camshaft, rocker arms, cylinder walls, piston rings, push rods, and sockets, while offering additional performance characteristics, such as engine cooling and corrosion inhibition. Factors leading the aviation lubricants market expansion are Global tourism growth, lubricants ever-evolving quality, progress in aviation technology, and others. Furthermore, It is projected that the expansion of the tourist and travel sectors would fuel demand for aviation lubricants.



Due to an increase in aircraft deliveries and a substantial fleet of commercial and regional aircraft, the need for aviation lubricants is growing globally. The value chain for the aviation industry was impacted by the global COVID-19 outbreak. Delays in collaboration and partnerships were the cause of travel restrictions imposed by numerous nations in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. However, the Global Aviation Lubricants Market is exhibiting indications of recovery and is predicted to rebound in upcoming years because of the expansion of the global logistics business and the increasing travel and tourist industry.



Periodic Maintenance of Aircrafts Drives the Market



International Aviation Authorities such as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) International Aviation, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), etc. have put serious efforts to improve the safety standards of aircraft over the past few decades. Owing to engine failure, a significant number of airliner accidents and incidents are reported every year. Factors such as ill working and overheating of auxiliary components have been reported in many aircraft incidents as causes of accidents. The overheating of auxiliary components leads to components failure and, eventually, engine failure.

According to Our World in Data Organization, passengers per fatality showed a drastic decrease to 5 million in 2020 from 15 million passengers per fatality in 2019. The money and time invested in the research and development of aviation lubricants have astonishingly improved engine technology through corrosion inhibition and engine cooling. The research and development in aviation lubricants focus on improving engine performance and efficiency. The global aviation lubricants market is driven by growth in the development of aircraft engines and increasing utilization of aviation lubricants to maintain safety standards. The growing concerns for passenger safety are anticipated to drive the global aviation lubricants market in the forecast years.



Rising Global Tourism



After covid pandemic, demand for public air travel took a pace in both domestic and international travel. The growing air travel safety standards have propelled international tourism to heights. According to the tourism statistics report published by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a total of approximately 25 million international tourist arrivals were reported in the year 1950, and 69 years later, the number has advanced to 1.4 billion international arrivals per year in the year 2019, undergoing a growth of 56 times.

The enormous growth in international tourism is attributed to growth in job opportunities, an increase in the number of passenger airlines, rising living standards, etc. The expanding international tourism has led to an increase in the operation of passenger aircraft, consequently driving the global aviation lubricants market.



Increasing shift toward air travel



Aviation lubricants are expected to see a significant increase in demand due to rising air travel demand and freight activity. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and industrialization, which have already resulted in an increase in air travel in recent years, predict that this trend will continue throughout the forecast period. Many g governments growing interested in expanding trade, immigration, and visa policies are expected to bring up a variety of market opportunities for aviation lubricants.



Report Scope:



In this report, global Aviation Lubricants market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircrafts

Rotorcraft

Business Aircrafts

Regional Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts

Fighter Aircrafts

Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By Type:

Engine Oil

Hydraulic Fluid

Grease

Special Lubricants & Additives

Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By Technology:

Synthetic

Mineral Based

Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By End User:

Aftermarket

OEM

Global Aviation Lubricants Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Poland

Netherland

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Middle East and Africa

and Qatar

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aviation Lubricants Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



7. North America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



9. Asia Pacific Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



11. South America Aviation Lubricants Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Porter's Five Forces Model

16. Competitive Landscape



17. Strategic Recommendations



18. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

British Petroleum Company PLC

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total Energies SE

The Phillips 66 Company

The Chemours Company

Whitmore Manufacturing LLC

NYE Lubricants INC.

Eastman Chemical Company

Aerospace Lubricants INC.

