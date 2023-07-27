Aviation Market by type, revenue stream, and geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation market is to grow by USD 438.72 billion from 2022 to 2027, However, the market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.2%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Aerospace & Defense industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The aviation market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aviation Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The aviation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendors Offerings

Airbus SE - The company offers aviation services such as Passenger Aircraft.

DAHER - The company offers aviation services such as aircraft namely Kodiak

The company offers aviation services such as aircraft namely Kodiak Bombardier Inc. - The company offers aviation services such as Business aircraft.

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation), revenue stream (passenger and freight), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The commercial aircraft segment in the global aviation market is expected to witness significant growth in terms of market revenue when compared. Commercial aircraft serve multiple transportation purposes, including passenger travel, tourism, business travel, and freight transportation. The growth in disposable income among the middle-class population and the rise of low-cost airline companies have positively influenced the number of air passengers, leading to an increased demand for commercial aircraft in the global aviation market. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft segment in the industry.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 52% of the global growth during the forecast period. The APAC aviation market is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. India's airline industry, for example, is set to expand with orders for over 1,100 aircraft from various domestic airlines in 2023. IndiGo, the country's largest airline, has approximately 500 aircraft on order, while Air India has placed orders for 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing. This growth is driven by the increasing number of air passengers in the region, especially in emerging economies like India and China, where the middle-class population's spending is on the rise. The aviation market in APAC benefits from advancements in technology, such as automation and digitalization, which enhance overall efficiency and safety. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the APAC aviation market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

Bombardier Inc.

DAHER

Dassault Aviation SA

Embraer SA

General Dynamics Corp.

General Electric Co.

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp.

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Rolls Royce Holdings Plc

Saab AB

Safran SA

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Co.

United Aircraft Corp.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market Dynamics

Driver-

The increasing efficiency of airlines is a major factor notably driving the market growth. Improved energy efficiency in aircraft is driven by better aircraft utilization, where the average number of passengers and cargo weight per flight has increased, resulting in lower energy consumption per useful service delivered. Fleet renewal also contributes to efficiency improvements. To align with global climate goals, aviation energy efficiency needs to improve by more than 3% per year by 2040, and some infrastructure is already in place to achieve these objectives. Policy measures such as carbon pricing and more stringent efficiency standards will increase the demand for aviation fuel in the coming years. Innovations in wing design can significantly enhance efficiency, reducing fuel costs and pollution. Additionally, flexible navigation systems and real-time updates enable aircraft to avoid unfavorable weather conditions and capitalize on favorable ones. The development of the blended wing body (BWB) is expected to reduce fuel use and emissions. These factors collectively drive the growth of the global aviation market during the forecast period.

Trends

The shift toward radio-frequency identification (RFID) is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) is a wireless method that utilizes electromagnetic fields to transfer data and track tags attached to objects. In the aviation industry, RFID tags play a crucial role in electronically tracking aircraft. They find extensive applications in the military, aerospace, and retail sectors. Implementing RFID tags can enhance manufacturing efficiency by enabling manufacturers to effectively manage their spare parts inventory. Moreover, these tags offer a means to verify the authenticity of parts during purchase or use. Aircraft maintenance companies leverage this technology to access an aircraft's complete maintenance history and swiftly identify defective components, resulting in reduced flight delays and cancellations. The adoption of RFID technology is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

Complexities in the supply chain due to growing technological advancement are a major challenge hindering market growth. The aviation industry faces challenges due to the coexistence of new aircraft incorporating advanced technologies and older fleets that may not be compatible with modern manufacturing processes and electrical systems. Consequently, upgrading old aircraft becomes more difficult, leading to multiple supply chain challenges concerning aircraft parts and materials. The supply base of the aviation sector struggles to meet the demands of aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The introduction of new advanced platforms like B787 MAX, A330neo, A320neo, and Bombardier's C-Series intensifies the need to integrate advanced technology into existing fleets, increasing pressure on spare part manufacturers and suppliers to ensure timely availability. These complexities in the aviation supply chain resulting from technological advancements can significantly impact the growth of the aviation market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The commercial aircraft aviation fuel market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 49.5 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft), type (air turbine fuel (ATF), aviation biofuel, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand for air travel is the key factor driving the growth of the global commercial aircraft aviation fuel market.

Aviation market in the Middle East is projected to grow by USD 6.17 billion with a CAGR of 7.6%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers the aviation market in the Middle East segmentations by type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aircraft) and geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East). An increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed is one of the key factors driving the Middle East aviation market growth.

Aviation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 438.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.12 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bombardier Inc., DAHER, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Saab AB, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and United Aircraft Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

