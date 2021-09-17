Aviation Market from Aerospace and Defense Industry Witnesses Emergence of Airbus SE, and AltexSoft Inc. as Dominant Vendors | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Sep 17, 2021, 07:00 ET
The commercial aviation crew management systems market in the aerospace & defense industry is poised to grow by USD 1.02 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the commercial aviation crew management systems market will progress at a CAGR of 7.47%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The need for improved operational efficiency will offer immense growth opportunities to the market players, as per this latest aviation market report. However, growth in significant initial investments will one of the crucial factors likely to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Core Systems
- Additional Systems
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, AltexSoft Inc., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Fujitsu Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Hitit Computer Services, IBS Software Pvt. Ltd., Information Systems Associates FZE, Sabre Corp., and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. To help businesses improve their market position and to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial aviation crew management systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's in-depth aviation market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market size
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market trends
- Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market industry analysis
Commercial Aviation Crew Management Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aviation crew management systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial aviation crew management systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial aviation crew management systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aviation crew management systems market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Core systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Additional systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Airbus SE
- AltexSoft Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
- Hitit Computer Services
- IBS Software Pvt. Ltd.
- Information Systems Associates FZE
- Sabre Corp.
- The Boeing Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
