Aviation Market in Middle East to record USD 6.17 Bn incremental growth; Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, and Bombardier Inc. emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Aviation Market in Middle East by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 6.17 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Technavio identifies Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., and Dassault Aviation SA among others as dominant vendors in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the vendor landscape, products offered by vendors, successful strategies adopted by vendors, and other important statistics to help businesses make better decisions. Get to know about the scope of the market study by Technavio. Download Sample PDF Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Aircraft Co. LLC, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in oil and gas prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aviation market in Middle East, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the aviation market in Middle East is designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The following are identified as dominant vendors in the market:

Airbus SE: The company offers aviation solutions such as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, helicopters.

The company offers aviation solutions such as commercial aircrafts, military aircrafts, helicopters. Avions de Transport Regional GIE: The company offers aviation solutions such as ATR 42 600, ATR 42 600S.

The company offers aviation solutions such as ATR 42 600, ATR 42 600S. Bombardier Inc.: The company offers aviation solutions such as Challenger, Global, and defense aircrafts.

The company offers aviation solutions such as Challenger, Global, and defense aircrafts. Dassault Aviation SA: The company offers aviation solutions such as Rafale, Neuron, Falcon 10X.

The company offers aviation solutions such as Rafale, Neuron, Falcon 10X. Embraer SA: The company offers aviation solutions such as Fly E32, E 190F, E 195F Freighter.

The company offers aviation solutions such as Fly E32, E 190F, E 195F Freighter. Cirrus Design Corp.

General Dynamics Corp.

Honda Aircraft Co. LLC

Leonardo Spa

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Co.

Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Scope

An increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in oil and gas prices might hamper the market growth. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aviation market in the middle east report covers the following areas:

Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Segmentation

Aviation Market in the Middle East is segmented as below:

Type

Commercial Aircraft



Military Aircraft



General Aircraft

Geography

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



Turkey



Israel



Rest Of Middle East

Gain deeper insights into the growth contribution of each business segment. Identify potential areas to invest in over the forecast period and gain confidence. Read Our Report Sample Now

Aviation Market in Middle East 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aviation market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aviation market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aviation market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation market vendors

Related Reports:

Aviation Market In Middle East Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.17 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.35 Regional analysis Middle East Key consumer countries Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Aircraft Co. LLC, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Middle East : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on General aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on General aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Airbus SE

Exhibit 73: Airbus SE - Overview



Exhibit 74: Airbus SE - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Airbus SE - Key news



Exhibit 76: Airbus SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Airbus SE - Segment focus

10.4 Avions de Transport Regional GIE

Exhibit 78: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Overview



Exhibit 79: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Product / Service



Exhibit 80: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Key offerings

10.5 Bombardier Inc.

Exhibit 81: Bombardier Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Bombardier Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 83: Bombardier Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Dassault Aviation SA

Exhibit 84: Dassault Aviation SA - Overview



Exhibit 85: Dassault Aviation SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: Dassault Aviation SA - Key offerings

10.7 Embraer SA

Exhibit 87: Embraer SA - Overview



Exhibit 88: Embraer SA - Business segments



Exhibit 89: Embraer SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: Embraer SA - Segment focus

10.8 General Dynamics Corp.

Exhibit 91: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 92: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 93: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 94: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Leonardo Spa

Exhibit 96: Leonardo Spa - Overview



Exhibit 97: Leonardo Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Leonardo Spa - Key news



Exhibit 99: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus

10.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 101: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Textron Inc.

Exhibit 106: Textron Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Textron Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Textron Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Textron Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Textron Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 The Boeing Co.

Exhibit 111: The Boeing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 112: The Boeing Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: The Boeing Co. - Key news



Exhibit 114: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 119: Research methodology



Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 121: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio