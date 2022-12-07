Aviation market size in the Middle East is estimated to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by an increase in the number of airports and terminals - Technavio

Dec 07, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aviation market size in the Middle East is estimated to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6% according to Technavio. The increase in the number of airports and terminals being constructed is notably driving the aviation market growth, however, the factors such as fluctuations in oil and gas prices may impede the market growth.
Read the 118-page report with TOC on "Aviation market analysis report by type (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and general aircraft) and geography (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/aviation-market-industry-in-middle-east-analysis
Aviation market in the Middle East: Major Trend
- The growing demand for business jets is one of the major trends influencing the aviation market growth in the Middle East.
- The Middle East has a large population of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. This has raised the demand for large-cabin and long-range business jets that offer high luxury and comfort.
- In 2021, the market witnessed the adoption of 14 business jets in the Middle East and the demand is expected to grow further during the forecast period.
- With the rising adoption of business jets, the demand for charter operations is also increasing in the region. All these factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the aviation market in the Middle East
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can
impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
Aviation Market in the Middle East: Key Vendors
- Airbus SE
- Avions de Transport Regional GIE
- Bombardier Inc.
- Cirrus Design Corp.
- Dassault Aviation SA
- Embraer SA
- General Dynamics Corp.
- Honda Aircraft Co. LLC
- Leonardo Spa
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Textron Inc.
- The Boeing Co.
Aviation Market in the Middle East: Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Commercial aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Military aircraft - size, and forecast 2021-2026
- General aircraft - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Saudi Arabia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- United Arab Emirates - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Turkey - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Israel - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Middle East - size and forecast 2021-2026
For more insights on the segments, request a sample now!
The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why buy?
- Add credibility to strategies
- Analyze competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margins with Technavio - Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this aviation market in the Middle East report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will drive aviation market growth in the Middle East during the next five years
- Precise estimation of the aviation market size in the Middle East and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the aviation industry in the Middle East
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aviation market vendors in the Middle East
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to
download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month
Related Reports:
- The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.15% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,829.94 million. The growing preference for newer generation aircraft is notably driving the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market growth, although factors such as delays in scheduled aircraft deliveries may impede the market growth.
- The commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market size is expected to increase by USD 270.58 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. The development of sleek and attractive PSUs that increase the safety and comfort level in aircraft is notably driving the commercial aircraft passenger service unit (PSU) market's growth.
|
Aviation Market in Middle East Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
118
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 6.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.35
|
Key countries
|
Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Israel, and Rest of Middle East
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Airbus SE, Avions de Transport Regional GIE, Bombardier Inc., Cirrus Design Corp., Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., Honda Aircraft Co. LLC, Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Middle East: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Military aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on General aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on General aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on General aircraft - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Turkey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Turkey - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Israel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Israel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Middle East - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 71: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Airbus SE
- Exhibit 73: Airbus SE - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Airbus SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Airbus SE - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Airbus SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Airbus SE - Segment focus
- 10.4 Avions de Transport Regional GIE
- Exhibit 78: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Product / Service
- Exhibit 80: Avions de Transport Regional GIE - Key offerings
- 10.5 Bombardier Inc.
- Exhibit 81: Bombardier Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: Bombardier Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 83: Bombardier Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dassault Aviation SA
- Exhibit 84: Dassault Aviation SA - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Dassault Aviation SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 86: Dassault Aviation SA - Key offerings
- 10.7 Embraer SA
- Exhibit 87: Embraer SA - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Embraer SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Embraer SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Embraer SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 General Dynamics Corp.
- Exhibit 91: General Dynamics Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: General Dynamics Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: General Dynamics Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 94: General Dynamics Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: General Dynamics Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Leonardo Spa
- Exhibit 96: Leonardo Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 97: Leonardo Spa - Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Leonardo Spa - Key news
- Exhibit 99: Leonardo Spa - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: Leonardo Spa - Segment focus
- 10.10 Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Exhibit 101: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Textron Inc.
- Exhibit 106: Textron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Textron Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Textron Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 109: Textron Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 110: Textron Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Boeing Co.
- Exhibit 111: The Boeing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: The Boeing Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: The Boeing Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: The Boeing Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: The Boeing Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 116: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 117: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 118: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 119: Research methodology
- Exhibit 120: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 121: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 122: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article