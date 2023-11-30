Aviation Market Size to grow by USD 438.72 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing efficiency of airlines to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aviation Market size is estimated to increase by USD 438.72 billion, decline at a CAGR of 6.2% 2022 to 2027. Enhancing airlines' efficiency drives the growth of the aviation market during the forecast period. Improved aircraft utilization emerges as a primary contributor to increased energy efficiency within the aircraft sector. This advancement is evidenced by the increased average number of passengers and cargo weight per flight, leading to a reduction in energy consumption per unit of service provided. Moreover, upgrading fleets serves as another catalyst in augmenting efficiency levels. In order to align with global climate targets, the aviation sector must strive for an annual energy efficiency improvement exceeding 3% by 2040. Several existing infrastructural elements pave the way towards achieving these objectives. Furthermore, the implementation of policy measures, such as carbon pricing and more stringent efficiency standards, is anticipated to increase the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Global Aviation Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global aviation market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer aviation in the market are Airbus SE, BAE Systems Plc, Bombardier Inc., DAHER, Dassault Aviation SA, Embraer SA, General Dynamics Corp., General Electric Co., Leonardo Spa, Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, Saab AB, Safran SA, Textron Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and United Aircraft Corp.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Airbus SE: The company offers aviation services such as Passenger Aircraft.

Bombardier Inc: The company offers aviation services such as Business aircraft.

The company offers aviation services such as Business aircraft.

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (Commercial aviation, Military aviation, and General aviation), Revenue Stream (Passenger and Freight), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The global aviation market anticipates notable growth in market revenue within the commercial aircraft segment. These aircraft serve diverse transportation needs including tourism, passenger commuting, business travel, and the transportation of freight.

By geography, the global aviation market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global aviation market.

In the APAC region, the aviation market is set for substantial growth, contributing around 52% to the overall industry expansion between 2022 to 2027. Notably, India's aviation sector demonstrates significant potential, with over 1,100 aircraft on order from various domestic airlines. This growth is driven by the increased demand for air travel, especially among middle-class households in countries like India and China . Improved connectivity, reduced fares, and technological advancements like automation and digitalization further boost this expansion, enhancing efficiency and safety in the aviation market during the region's forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Global Aviation Market – Market Dynamics

The aviation market's significant trend is shifting towards Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), employing electromagnetic fields to wirelessly track tags on objects, particularly beneficial for aircraft in industries like aerospace, military, and retail.

RFID tags enhance manufacturing efficiency by managing spare parts inventory and verifying part authenticity while aiding aircraft maintenance companies in accessing complete maintenance histories and swiftly identifying defective parts, ultimately reducing flight disruptions.

The aviation market confronts a significant challenge due to the complexities arising from technological advancements, impacting the supply chain's ability to accommodate older aircraft with new technologies and materials.

Upgrading older fleets to match advanced platforms like the B787 MAX, A330neo, A320neo, and Bombardier's C-Series intensifies demands on spare part manufacturers, creating pressure to ensure timely availability, thus hampering the aviation market's growth potential.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses

What are the key data covered in this Aviation Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Aviation Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Aviation Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Aviation Market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Aviation Market vendors

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

