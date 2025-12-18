Aviation MRO Software Market Poised for Rapid Expansion Through 2030 as North America Leads with 45% Revenue Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the aviation MRO software market is valued at USD 7.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2030, growing at a 4.37% CAGR. Growth is being driven by airlines moving toward cloud-based MRO platforms, increasing the automation of manual maintenance processes, and embedding predictive analytics across maintenance, inventory, and compliance systems.

Rising heavy-maintenance activity post-pandemic, continued fleet upgrades in emerging markets, and expanding paperless documentation requirements are further supporting adoption. As competition intensifies, cloud-native providers are gaining ground with faster innovation cycles, while established vendors are strengthening their positions through acquisitions that integrate planning, health monitoring, and supply chain tools. Solutions offering real-time operational visibility, AI-enabled component forecasting, and streamlined regulatory reporting are emerging as key differentiators for operators focused on minimizing downtime and optimizing workforce efficiency.

Key Drivers Influencing Market Trends

Adoption of Digital Twin Technology to Enable Real-time Engine Health Tracking:

Engine-focused digital twins mirror real-world behaviour such as heat dynamics, vibration patterns, and fuel usage, allowing maintenance teams to simulate fixes before any physical inspection begins. This capability is especially valuable for airlines operating from remote locations, where centralized engineering teams can assess risks and postpone non-critical work until aircraft return to main hubs. Engine manufacturers are increasingly embedding these tools into long-term service agreements, deepening aftermarket relationships while supplying data that supports internal maintenance planning. Success largely depends on reliable data connectivity and secure system integration, giving vendors that address these challenges a clear edge.

Wider adoption of analytics platforms that anticipate maintenance needs:

Continuous streams of flight, engine, and environmental data are now used to anticipate component issues well before they disrupt operations, allowing maintenance to be aligned with planned ground time. As these models improve, airlines are seeing fewer delays and extended component service life. Software providers are embedding self-learning AI capabilities that evolve with new sensor inputs, eliminating the need for dedicated analytics teams. With richer subsystem data becoming available, platforms are combining live insights with historical maintenance records to fine-tune wear patterns and replacement timing. Demonstrating measurable cost avoidance is increasingly the deciding factor for major airline buyers.

Regional Market Overview

North America continued to dominate the market, supported by its extensive aircraft base, stringent FAA record-keeping requirements, and a well-established maintenance workforce. Leading airlines in the region are integrating modern health-monitoring tools into existing enterprise systems, creating steady upgrade opportunities for software providers that offer seamless compatibility.

Demand across regions is shaped by local regulatory and operating realities. In Europe, digital record adoption is gaining traction, supported by regulatory backing and strong uptake among low-cost airlines that favor SaaS models.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premises

By End User

Airlines

MRO Service Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

By Function

Maintenance Management

Operations and Line Control

Inventory and Supply Chain Management

Predictive Analytics and Health Monitoring

By Solution Type

Software

Services

Companies Profiled in Aviation MRO Software Market

Swiss AviationSoftware Ltd. (Swiss-AS)

Ramco Systems Ltd.

IFS Aktiebolag

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Flatirons Solutions, Inc.

VeraSafe, LLC

IBS Software Private Limited

Communications Software (Airline Systems) Limited

AerData B.V.

Trax USA Corp. (AAR Corp.)

Ultramain Systems, Inc.

EmpowerMX

Aviation InterTec Services Inc.

BytzSoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

CAMP Systems International, Inc.

SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited